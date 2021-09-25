Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Change.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Hooda sweeps it past square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Markram looks to reverse sweep but the ball hits his pads and goes towards fine leg for a leg bye.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Googly, lands outside off and comes back in. Hooda pushes it to long on for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on leg. Markram sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Hooda runs it towards short third man for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Markram sweeps it past square leg for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on leg. Aiden Markram works it to long on for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on leg. Flicked past square leg for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sandeep Sharma has taken a stunner! He has taken a brilliant, brilliant catch! Full ball, slower and outside off. Pooran hits it back towards the bowler. Sharma gets his hands to it first and the ball pops out but he takes it on the second attempt!
Out walks Deepak Hooda now.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHOA! That is some shot on your third ball! Short of a length, outside off. Pooran rocks back and sends the ball sailing to hit the roof of the stadium at the mid-wicket fence.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around off. Markram works it past mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pooran cuts it to deep cover for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Blocked out towards Khan by Markram.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Pooran drives it to deep cover for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Gayle departs and Khan has struck! Flatter ball, on leg. It turns back in and pings Gayle on the pads as he looks to block. The umpire raises the finger but Gayle reviews. No bat on that one and Ball Tracker has umpire's call on hitting. Gayle walks back to the shed, but, Punjab retain their review.
Nicholas Pooran walks out now!
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Markram sweeps it past square leg for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Gayle runs it towards short third man for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Tapped to short third man.
DRS time! Chris Gayle has been given out for LBW, but he opts for the review. UltraEdge shows that there is no involvement of the bat. Gayle has already started walking back. Maybe, now, he knows that he is plumb. It is two reds, and then, UMPIRE'S CALL on WICKETS and so, this will remain out.
