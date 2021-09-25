Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle (In for Fabian Allen), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi (In for Ishan Porel), Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis (In for Adil Rashid).
Hyderabad (Unchanged XI) - David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, says that he was unsure and was looking to bowl first as well and now, they will look to put up a good target. Tells that there is not much to lose for them and they are keen to get out there and turn it around. Informs that there are 3 changes to their side as Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, and Adil Rashid miss out and Chris Gayle, Nathan Ellis, and Ravi Bishnoi make their way back into the team. On Gayle being back, Rahul says that they are still trying to find their winning eleven and sometimes it has worked, sometimes it has not, but having someone like Gayle is good for them and he has won a couple of games for them.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says they will bowl first as it is a small ground and there is also a chance of dew later on. Says that they are hoping to start well with the ball and get some early wickets. Adds that there are few areas that they want to improve on and it is important to keep coming hard in every match. Signs off by saying that they are unchanged going into this game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the flip of the coin. Both the skippers, KL Rahul and Kane Williamson are out in the middle. KL Rahul calls it as tails and it lands heads. HYDERABAD HAVE ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST!
Punjab, on the other hand, have had a similar sort of story and have not flexed their muscles so far in this tournament. They sit in seventh place and have not really put their best foot forward. In the last game too, against Rajasthan, they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Only 4 needed off the final over and they just imploded, losing by 2 runs. Rahul's face in the post-match interview told the whole story, really, because this is not the first time that Punjab have failed to win from a position of victory. After that disheartening loss, the boys in Red would be looking to bounce back and add some valuable points to their tally. Let's see if they can step up to the challenge.
Hyderabad have just been a shadow of themselves in this tournament as they are languishing at the bottom of the table and are yet to really display their skills for everyone to see. The door to the playoffs has almost been shut as they will need a monumental effort to make it into the top 4, but, with nothing to lose for the Orange Army, they could really give it their all in the last 6 games and make one final charge.
Hello, folks! A very warm welcome to game number two on this Super Saturday! Hyderabad will be locking horns against Punjab in this clash. Both teams have had a poor tournament so far and if they have real ambitions of making the playoffs, then they will need to string together a bunch of victories starting now. It is said that desperation brings out the best of the best of people and teams at times and right now, these two are in desperate need of a win. Who comes out on top? Time will tell us.
....Match Day....
