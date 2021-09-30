Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Faf du Plessis comes down the track and taps it to point.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Chopped to covers. Faf du Plessis wants a run but is sent back by Gaikwad.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Worked to deep mid-wicket for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it to deep point for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Worked to wide long on for one.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Tossed up, on leg. Gaikwad comes down the track and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Blocked out.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Hit hard! Tossed up, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track and hits it hard back to the bowler. Khan gets hit on the hands and the ball goes to long on for one. Would be very harsh to call that a drop. It was hit very, very hard by Ruturaj Gaikwad.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous stroke! Tossed up, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad leans into it and drives it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it to deep point for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track and works it to long on for one.
Rashid Khan (1-0-11-0) is back into the attack.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Faf du Plessis blocks it out.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. Faf du Plessis cuts it to cover-point for a single. Just 2 runs off this over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle and leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it to cover.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Flatter ball, coming in with the angle from middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a leading edge towards point as he tries to flick this one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, around middle and leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad prods forward to block it out.
Change. Abhishek Sharma comes in the attack.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad defends it to cover.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot to end the over! Back of a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis hangs back and cuts it hard through covers for a boundary now.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis stays back and punches it to cover.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the ropes! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis reaches out and lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie!
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad flicks it past mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gaikwad presses forward and drives it to the cover fielder.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and blocks it back to the bowler.
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a good start by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. Gaikwad did survive in the previous over but they would look to score runs at a quick pace from here. If these two bat for the next 10 or so overs, Chennai would likely win this with ease. As for Hyderabad, they need quick and a bunch of wickets soon. Here comes Siddarth Kaul looking for the first wicket.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Flatter and quicker, on off. Faf du Plessis rocks back and flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder. Chennai are 47/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, on middle and leg. Faf du Plessis stays back and turns it to mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad runs it down the ground for a run.
Review time! Ruturaj Gaikwad has reviewed this LBW decision. There is a spike as the ball passes the gloves!
5.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! And Ruturaj Gaikwad survives! Flatter ball, around off. Gaikwad gets down to sweep but he misses and the ball hits him on his right thigh. Rashid Khan appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Gaikwad opts for a review and the UltraEdge shows a clear spike while the ball was passing the gloves. The umpire overturns his decision. Had Ruturaj Gaikwad not gotten some glove on that, he was likely plumb.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Top class from Gaikwad! Floated, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad skips down and powers it back over the bowler's head for a maximum!
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where Gaikwad intended though! Tossed up, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to sweep but he gets a top edge and the ball flies over short fine leg for a boundary.
