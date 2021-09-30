Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on a length, around middle. Priyam Garg works it to long on for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Wriddhiman Saha eases it down the ground for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter ball, on off, turning away late. Wriddhiman Saha looks to cut but the ball zips past his outside edge.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Priyam Garg turns it to the off side and takes a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Wriddhiman Saha gets the outer half of the bat as he tries to block it. A single taken.
Strategic Time-Out! Well, this has been a great start for Chennai but they could have seen the back of Saha too if Thakur had not overstepped in the 9th over. Still, they would be happy with their start. The key for Hyderabad is this stand as they would want Saha to bat through the innings and take them to a good score on this wicket. Will that happen?
8.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Saha runs it to third man for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Pushed to mid off for one. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. There is a collision between Thakur and Garg at the bowler's end but they seem fine.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Saha runs it down to third man for one.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Just two from the Free Hit then! Length ball, outside off. Saha carves it over covers. The man from sweeper gets to his right and keeps it down to a couple.
8.3 overs (1 Run) TAKEN! NO BALL! Oh, no! Shardul Thakur could have got his first wicket here and that too of a set batter but he has overstepped and also concedes a Free Hit now! This was a back-of-a-length ball, outside off. Saha hangs back and cuts hard but the ball goes straight to Ruturaj Gaikwad at backward point who gulps it down. Luck is clealry on Saha's side and he survives!
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Wriddhiman Saha cuts hard but finds the point fielder.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha rides the bounce nicely and punches it past point for a couple of runs. Hyderabad bring up their fifty!
Change. Shardul Thakur is back on. He went for 6 in his first over.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Can't get it through again. On off and driven towards cover.
7.5 overs (1 Run) This one is tossed up and on off stump. Saha eases it down to long off and rotates the strikes.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, on off. Saha pushes it to the cover region.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Jadeja gives this one some air and pushes it outside off. Garg strides forward and drives it through covers for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle and leg. Saha works it towards mid-wicket for another one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, stroked down to long off for one.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Yet another full toss from Bravo, this time it's outside off. Saha misses out again. End of a successful over for Dwayne Bravo.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another full toss on the pads and Saha can't take advantage of it. Saha flicks it straight to short fine leg, an inch here or there and it would have been a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy full toss, on the pads and dipping on the batter. Garg works it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That went to first slip. Length ball, way outside off and shaping away.
Priyam Garg is the new man in.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Dwayne Bravo has bagged the prized wicket of Kane Williamson. Bravo bowls a seam up delivery this time and pushes it full, on off stump. Kane Williamson ends up playing all around a straight delivery and pays the price. The ball hits him full on the pads and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Hyderabad on the back foot now.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower and this is way outside off. Wided.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A fullish ball, around off. Williamson pushes it towards extra cover but can't find the gap.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off and Saha flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss this time, takes Saha by surprise. Saha manages to lift it over cover and pick up a single. Hyderabad are 41/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) That one stays low! Chahar brings out the leg cutter and bangs it in around the off pole. Saha looks to pull it across but gets undone by the lack of pace and bounce.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length again, but this is angled into middle and leg. Kane Williamson eases it down the ground for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky, very cheeky from Kane Williamson. Williamson premeditates and shuffles across the stumps quickly. The ball is on a length and outside off. Williamson scoops it over the keeper's head and picks up a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Chahar hits the length hard and bowls it on off stump. Williamson wrists it to mid-wicket. Chennai aren't allowing these two to rotate the strike easily.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Nice shot for no run. Good-length ball, around off. Williamson punches it off the back foot but straight towards cover.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 63/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.