Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive strike! Kumar errs in length and gets hammered here! Length ball, on leg. Ambati Rayudu clears his front leg and whips it all the way over the mid-wicket fence. 9 from 10 now.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on off. Dhoni works it to long on for one.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant yorker! Outside off and all that Ambati Rayudu can do is play it to point. 16 from 12 now!
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That would have eased some pressure off the batters! Length ball, outside off. Ambati Rayudu presses forward and carves it through cover aerially for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Oh, dear! That would have been an absolute stunner had Jason Roy caught that! Length ball, outside off. MS Dhoni lofts it uppishly through covers. Roy dives to his right full-stretch but he drops a very tough catch. A single taken.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! Good-length ball, angling in from off. MS Dhoni pushes it to mid off.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. MS Dhoni pushes it to mid off.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu stays back and smashes it to sweeper cover for a single.
Siddarth Kaul (1-0-11-0) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Rayudu taps it in front of cover and scampers through for a run. 22 runs needed from 18 balls.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Rayudu pushes it to cover.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding in the deep! Good-length ball, outside off. Ambati Rayudu hangs back and cuts it hard past point. Rashid Khan runs to his left and puts in a slide to stop the ball. The batters take two.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Length ball, angling in from middle. Ambati Rayudu turns it to mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Ambati Rayudu punches it to the cover fielder.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. MS Dhoni flicks it past mid-wicket for a run.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Dhoni pulls it behind square on the leg side for a run. 26 runs needed now off 24 balls.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat now.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Holder is turning this match on its head. Holder bangs in the short one around off. Faf du Plessis sways away a bit and then looks to pull. The ball hurries onto him a bit and du Plessis gets the top edge. It is skied towards short mid-wicket where Siddarth Kaul settles underneath to take a nice catch. The set du Plessis is back in the shed and can Hyderabad make more inroads into the match?
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Rayudu nudges it towards third man for a single.
Ambati Rayudu is the new man in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Raina has to depart early. Jason Holder follows up the short ball with the yorker. Raina plays all around a straight delivery and pays the price. The ball raps him full on the pads and Holder appeals. The umpire doesn't hesitate and raises his finger straightaway. Things are getting interesting!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads and clipped away to deep mid-wicket for another one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, directed at the body. Raina manages to play it behind to fine leg and picks up a run.
