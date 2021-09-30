Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Josh Hazlewood says that bowling on that surface was a bit challenging at times. Adds that it was a good show by them and they executed their plans well. Says that he tries to stay a step ahead of the batter. Finishes by saying it has been a great experience playing under Dhoni and says they need one good partnership to chase this down.
Right then! Hyderabad bowlers have their task cut out as they have to defend 134 runs against a team which bats very deep. Chennai would be looking to seal this match and book their spot in the playoffs. It won't be an easy chase though as Hyderabad do have some quality bowlers in their ranks and they would be pressing hard for a win!
Chennai would be pretty happy with the way they have bowled and they have justified their captain's decision of bowling first. Josh Hazlewood was exceptional with the ball in hand and he started things off for Chennai by sending back the dangerous Jason Roy. Then came Dwayne Bravo who got rid of Hyderabad's skipper, Kane Williamson, and put the opposition on the back foot. Ravindra Jadeja kept things tight in the middle overs and he was the one who took the wicket of the set batter in Wridhiman Saha. All in all, it was a very clinical bowling performance from Chennai and they would have certainly taken 134 at the start of the innings.
Having put into bat by Chennai, Hyderabad did not get off to a great start and scoring runs felt too tough for them. Jason Roy could not repeat his heroics from the previous game and fell cheaply. Kane Williamson came in at number 3 but he too perished after scoring 11 runs. Wriddhiman Saha did manage to hold one end up but he kept losing partners from the other end. There was a time in the innings from 5.4 to 13.3 where Hyderabad did not hit a single boundary as Chennai bowlers kept things tight in the middle. The onus was on Hyderabad's youngsters, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad and they did get starts but failed to capitalize in the end and gave away their wicket at a very crucial juncture of the game. Rashid Khan came in late in the 17th over and he hit a few lusty blows which helped Hyderabad to post a total of 134 in the end.
This has been a brilliant display of bowling from Chennai and Hyderabad would be kicking themselves as they have failed to match their batting performance of the previous game. But still, this remains a total they can defend it they bowl well.
Well, Chennai have taken a review. The ball has clearly hit the bat.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Brilliant yorker from Deepak Chahar to close out the innings. This is on middle and Khan looks to flick it on the leg side but gets a leading edge which falls short of Bravo at backward point. They scamper through for one. Chahar takes the review but it's clearly off the leading edge and no pad involved whatsoever. Hyderabad end up with 134/7.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Clever from Chahar. This is slow and banged into the deck, outside off. Rashid Khan winds up and gives his all while looking to pull but gets undone by the lack of pace.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss this time, on middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar thumps it down the ground for just a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, heaved down to wide of long on for a single. Khan wants the second but won't take on the arm of Ravindra Jadeja.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good batting from Rashid Khan. This is sliding onto the pads. Khan gets low and helps it over the fielder at short fine leg for a welcome boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, a cutter on middle. Kumar knocks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off and Khan gets it through backward point for another couple of runs.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Khan goes for the flick again but misses this time. Full and wide outside off and a dot ball as well.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Well that was different! A full toss, outside off. Rashid Khan scoops it towards deep square leg and races back for the second.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, way outside off. Khan leaves it alone. Wided.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary but Rashid Khan won't mind. Full and wide, Khan slashes hard at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies over Ambati Rayudu at short third man and into the fence.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks out to bat.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That hung up in the air for eternity! Full and wide again and Holder goes deep in his crease and lifts it towards the extra cover boundary. Deepak Chahar runs in from deep cover-point and dives in to his right to take a well-judged catch. Thakur gets his man.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! This one is pushed wide outside off and Holder throws his bat at it. He hits it aerially to the right of deep backward point and collects a couple of runs.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent, excellent bowling from Bravo. Fires in a quick yorker on leg stump. Khan manages to keep it out.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, on off. Khan backs away to the leg side to carve it over covers but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A slow full toss, on the pads. Holder works it past square leg for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full yorker, outside off. Khan drills it to long on for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads again and nudged on the leg side for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Slow, dipping full toss on the pads. Khan flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent from Josh Hazlewood as he once again gets it full and wide. Khan can only squeeze it to deep point for a run. End of Hazlewood's spell and he finishes with his best figures in the tournament.
Rashid Khan walks out to bat.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Hyderabad are falling apart now. Josh Hazlewood gets the wide yorker in and gets another wicket. Abdul Samad slashes the wide yorker towards point. Moeen Ali jumps up and takes a sharp catch. Good comeback from Hazlewood after being hit for a six early in the over.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide again from Josh Hazlewood. Holder squeezes it to third man and picks up a run.
Jason Holder is the new man in.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Six and out for Abhishek Sharma and he will be kicking himself. This is on middle and Abhishek Sharma looks to flick it over mid-wicket but chips it down to long on. Faf du Plessis takes a simple catch and Sharma pays the price for not following through with his shot. Just when Hyderabad looked to get some momentum, another wicket falls.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here comes the big shot and what timing from Abhishek Sharma. This is pitched up on off and Sharma just holds his shape and whacks it over the cover fence for a biggie.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, sliced down to third man for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Hyderabad are in a spot of bother and they need these two batters to carry on for as long as possible now if they are to post a competitive total on the board. The pitch is not the easiest to bat on and Hyderabad need to bat smartly for the next 4 overs now. Not to forget that they still have Jason Holder in the hut who would be raring to go. Chennai's bowling plans have been spot on so far and they would be looking to finish strong here!
15.6 overs (0 Run) A slower yorker, outside off. Sharma blocks it out.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on the pads. Samad works it past square leg for one,
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on leg. Sharma works it to long on for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Samad pulls it away for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, way outside off. Sharma carves it to deep point for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Great fielding! Full toss, on the pads. Samad flicks it well. Josh Hazlewood at short fine leg dives to his left and stops the ball. A single is taken.
