Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Wide!
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! b Rashid Khan.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot. This is on the pads but Ali can't get it away. He tucks it straight to backward square leg.
14.2 overs (0 Run) This time its full and on middle. Ali heaves it straight to short mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on middle. Ali looks to flick it away but inside edge it onto the pads.
Suresh Raina walks out to bat.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are cruising along nicely and it seems that they are well on the verge of becoming the first team of this season to qualify for the playoffs. Hyderabad would need a miracle at this stage to get back in the game.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Ali steers it to third man for another run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy full toss on the legs and du Plessis works it to deep square leg for one. He wants the second but decides against it.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full and sliding in on leg stump. Faf du Plessis flicks it straight towards short mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off. Du Plessis mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) More runs for du Plessis and the 100 is up for Chennai. Banged into the pitch and du Plessis heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for another two.
Jason Holder (2-0-17-1) comes back to bowl.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side and du Plessis shuffles across hi stumps. He paddles it fine and gets a couple down to fine leg.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Chennai are doing it easy at the moment. A fullish ball, on middle and skidding on. Faf du Plessis works it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery, on off. Ali eases it down to long off for a run.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bad ball and Ali punishes it. A rare short ball from Khan and Ali has all the time in the world to pull it into the square leg fence.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and angled in at leg stump. Ali goes on the back foot and awkwardly keeps it out.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. Ali steps out and taps it to covers.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and skidding on. Ali manages to keep it out.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Hit down to long off for one.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) A nice full toss, outside off. Ali drives it nicely past short cover. Rashid Khan runs across from deep cover and keeps it to a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Flicked to deep square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Ali goes at it with his hands but gets the inside edge. The ball goes past the leg stump and the batters take one.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Ali punches it wide of sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Faf du Plessis works it past mid-wicket for one.
Sandeep Sharma (2-0-10-2) is brought back into the attack.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot by Ali! Short ball, outside off. He rocks back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Ali runs it to short third man.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short again, outside off. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on the body. Faf du Plessis pulls it to deep square leg for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Ali works it past square leg for one.
Moeen Ali comes in at number 3.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Holder comes back and gets the big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad! Length ball, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track and looks to go over mid off. But he hits straight towards the fielder. Kane Williamson takes a good catch over his head.
Jason Holder (1-0-9-0) is back into the attack.
