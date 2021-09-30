Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Josh Hazlewood bowls a length ball, around off. This is worked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the pads. Sharma misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball goes to fine leg for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed to mid off.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Samad works it past square leg for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Smacked straight towards mid off.
Josh Hazlewood (2-0-7-1) comes back to bowl.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OH MY WORD! That is a terrific stroke! Length ball, on off. Samad extends his arms and sends the ball sailing over the long on fence.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Sharma! Short ball, down the leg side. He pulls it hard to the fine leg fence.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Pulled away for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed by Samad! On a length, outside off. Samad frees his arms and smacks it through covers for a boundary.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Sharma taps it towards mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Sharma works it past mid-wicket for one.
Shardul Thakur (2-0-14-0) comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Sharma works it past square leg for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Samad pushes it to mid off for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Samad misses the block and gets hit on the pads. Chennai put in a big appeal but it is turned down!
Abdul Samad is the new man in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Hyderabad are in big trouble now! Flatter ball, on off. Saha goes for the pull but gets the top edge. MS Dhoni moves forward and takes this with ease!
12.2 overs (1 Run) This one is on the pads. Sharma flicks it off the back foot towards deep square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, around off. Saha plays it with soft hands and towards cover. They take a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Wriddhiman Saha gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg for a run.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Cheeky from Saha! Flatter ball, turning in late from outside off. Wriddhiman Saha stays back and cuts it late past the keeper to collect a couple.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. Wriddhiman Saha taps it to point off the back foot.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A tad short, around middle. Wriddhiman Saha flicks it but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Abhishek Sharma pushes it to cover off the front foot to rotate the strike.
Moeen Ali comes into the attack for the first time today.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Wriddhiman Saha rocks back and guides it to short third man for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on middle. Wriddhiman Saha works it wide of long on to collect a run.
Abhishek Sharma comes in at number 5.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Bravo strikes yet again for Chennai! Short ball, around off. Priyam Garg looks to pull but he only manages a top edge and the ball loops up in the air behind the sticks. MS Dhoni runs to his left and takes a good catch. Hyderabad are in deep trouble now.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A juicy full toss, on middle. Wriddhiman Saha whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Oh, dear! Another wayward delivery, way outside off. Wriddhiman Saha lets it be. Wide signaled!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length ball, around off. Wriddhiman Saha comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around off. Priyam Garg looks to flick it across the line but it takes his leading edge to sweeper cover. The batters take one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Bravo serves a length ball, outside off. Priyam Garg presses forward and pushes it to cover.
