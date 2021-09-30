Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis drives hard but finds the cover fielder.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is Faf du Plessis at his very best! Length ball, on off. Faf du Plessis skips down a bit and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball, way outside off. Faf du Plessis swings hard at it but he misses.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball, around off. Faf du Plessis mistimes the pull to mid on, on the bounce.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Slower ball, on a length, around middle. Faf du Plessis clears his front leg and whips it towards long on for a boundary.
Jason Holder comes in the attack.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Holder starts with a back-of-a-length ball, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and dabs it into the deck for a quick run.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Faf du Plessis gets into the act now. A nothing delivery really from Kumar and the ball travels the distance. On middle and du Plessis just holds his shape and jabs it over the long on fence for another maximum. 15 runs off the over.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, squeezed down to third man for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Kumar bowls a shorter one, outside off and angling across the right-handed batter. Gaikwad looks to cut but fails to connect.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Ruturaj Gaikwad shimmies down the track again and gets the connection he is looking for. Length ball angled into the body, Gaikwad picks it up and deposits it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On off and defended out to the cover region.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Gaikwad shimmies down the track but can't get it off the middle. Kumar sees Gaikwad coming down the track and pulls back his length a bit. Gaikwad manages to clear mid on and picks up a couple of runs.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Du Plessis just can't find the gap at the moment. Good-length ball, outside off. Du Plessis taps it straight to the cover-point fielder.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on! Sharma hurls across a length ball, on off stump. Faf du Plessis makes room looking to cut. The ball holds up in the pitch a bit and du Plessis chops it back onto the pads.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads and flicked away to deep square leg for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, outside off. Gaikwad looks to drive but gets it off the inner half back towards the bowler.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around the off pole. Gaikwad taps it onto the off side.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Fullish ball, on leg stump. Gaikwad backs away and lifts it over mid off and gets the first boundary of the innings.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Length again but a bit wide of off stump. Faf du Plessis can't get it through the cover-point region.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, the ball jags back in sharply. Faf du Plessis stays solid in defense.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Gaikwad dabs it down towards mid-wicket and gets off strike with a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lovely shape on this delivery. Kumar bowls this one on a length and on off stump. Gaikwad gets caught on the crease and gets squared up, the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely driven but straight to short cover. Pitched up, on off and crunched by Gaikwad for no run.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is spilled down the leg side. Wided.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start from the other end.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Kumar starts with a pitched-up delivery, around off and shaping away. Ruturaj Gaikwad leaves it alone.
0.6 over (3 Runs) Top shot from Gaikwad. This is on a length but there's width on offer. Ruturaj Gaikwad thrashes it through cover-point and Rashid Khan gives thse chase. Khan cuts it off and saves a run. Three taken. 5 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Right on the money! Length again and on top of off, gaikwad taps it towards cover.
0.4 over (0 Run) Nicely bowled! An inswinger this time, on off and nipping in sharply. Gaikwad blocks it out.
0.3 over (1 Run) Edged away and Faf du Plessis is also off the mark. This is pitched further up and around off. Du Plessis looks to drive but edges it to third man. Bhuvneshwar Kumar slides in and keeps it to one.
0.2 over (1 Run) Gaikwad and Chennai are off the mark! Length ball, sliding on the pads. Gaikwad tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sharma brings the ball in immediately. This is on a length and on off stump, the ball nips back in after pitching and Gaikwad defends it out.
