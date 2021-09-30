Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Whipped to deep square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top, top shot! It is such a pleasing stroke to watch. Length ball, outside off. Saha extends his elbows and sends the ball sailing over the long off fence. A quality stroke.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Saha punches it to covers.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! There comes the first maximum and this is a really good shot! Short of a length, on off. Saha shifts his weight back and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball, outside off. Saha looks to get the first boundary of the game and goes for the booming straight drive. But the ball shapes away and goes past the outside edge.
1.6 overs (0 Run) This stays low! Lands on a length, outside off. Roy looks to block but the ball stays a bit low and beats the outside edge. A good start by Josh Hazlewood too. We are yet to see the first boundary of the game!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Almost chopped on! Short of a length, outside off. Saha looks to punch but gets the inside edge. The ball goes past the stumps and rolls to the leg side. The batters take one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, right on the off pole. Saha taps it back on the deck. He takes a step forward and looks for the single but is sent back.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, just outside off. Saha punches it nicely but straight towards point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Saha punches it to covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, wide outside off. Saha goes for the cut but misses.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good cricket from everyone! Chahar bowls a nice outswinger, outside off. Saha drives it nicely to the left of mid off. Faf du Plessis gets across and dives to stop it. A single is the end result and 4 runs come from the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller ball, on middle. Clipped towards mid-wicket.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Good work by Josh Hazlewood! Length ball, lands outside off and shapes away again. Saha goes for the drive but gets the outside edge. The ball goes aerially but past point. Josh Hazlewood runs across from third man and slides to stop the ball. Two taken in the end.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length, lands outside off and shapes away a touch. Saha taps it towards point for nothing.
0.2 over (1 Run) This lands on a length, outside off and comes back in. Roy looks to block but gets the inside edge towards square leg for one. Hyderabad are underway!
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar starts with a length ball, just outside off. Roy offers the full face of his bat and blocks it from the crease.
We are all set for game number 44 to begin! The players of Chennai have made their way out to the middle and they are followed by the openers of Hyderabad, Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha! Deepak Chahar to start with the ball. Here we go..
Moeen Ali is down for a chat, he says that they have an experienced side. Adds that they know their roles well and keep things simple. Says that players feel free when playing for Chennai as the team management backs them up. About his retirement from Test cricket, Ali says that he is happy with his decision and now looks to win more tournaments in shorter formats. Finishes by saying that Hyderabad has a good team and they are looking forward to this clash.
Hyderabad (Unchanged XI) - Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo (In for Sam Curran), MS Dhoni (WK/C), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Kane Williamson, the captain of Hyderabad, says that the surface looks a bit better today and they will look to get off to a good start and set the tone for the match. He adds that the key is to adjust and build on that last performance. Mentions that they are going with the same side which is exciting as the side is filled with youngsters. Adds that they want to keep their focus and make those adjustments against different opponents.
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says that this is a fresh wicket. Adds that the pitches here tend to slow down a bit, but since this is a fresh pitch, it should be better. Says that in this season, all the boys have been brilliant and they put in a lot of hard work in the practice sessions. Mentions that they are looking to take it one game at a time and improving constantly. Informs that Dwayne Bravo comes back in for Sam Curran.
TOSS - It's time for the toss. Kane Williamson flips the coin and it lands in favor of Chennai. They will BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden says that this pitch looks like a good one to bat on. Adds that the batters will look to score big runs in the first 6 overs and the bowlers will face a challenge. Finishes by saying that he expects a big score to be put on the board in this game.
Both sides made a change in the overseas slot in their previous match. Sam Curran came in for Dwayne Bravo which did not work out well for Chennai as he went for 56 runs in his 4 overs. On the other hand, David Warner was left out of the side and Jason Roy got his first game. Roy didn't disappoint as he scored a match-winning half-century. Will we see Bravo back in the side today? Will Roy continue his charge? We'll find out all the answers soon. Toss and team news coming up next...
Hello and a warm welcome to Match number 44 of the Indian T20 League. The in-form Chennai team will take on a much improved Hyderabad side in tonight's clash. Chennai are sitting pretty on top of the table and can secure a playoffs spot with a win tonight. Hyderabad, on the other hand, can still mathematically qualify for the playoffs but it's a bit far fetched. Hyderabad, however, did put up a brilliant performance against Rajasthan last time and will be full of confidence. Chennai haven't yet lost a match since the resumption of the tournament and we wouldn't be surprised if they go on to do the double over their opponents, such is their form at the moment.
... MATCH DAY ...
