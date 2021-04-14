Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Virat Kohli Firm At Crease But SunRisers Hyderabad On Top
SRH vs RCB IPL Live Score 2021, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SRH got rid of Devdutt Padikkal and Shahbaz Ahmed quickly after opting to bowl first against RCB.
SRH vs RCB Live Score: SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal for 11 runs.© BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Virat Kohli revealed that Devdutt Padikkal will open alongside him in this match after losing out in the opening fixture due to medical reasons. Yuzvendra Chahal is playing his 100th match for RCB in IPL. SRH will be looking for a win after they suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first game. With the presence of batting and bowling heavyweights like AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan, fans can expect a run-fest in Chennai under lights. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 6 Live Cricket Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Match 6, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 14, 2021
Play In Progress
SRH
RCB
61/2 (9.3)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.42
% chance to win
SRH 58%
RCB 42%
Batsman
Virat Kohli
23* (19)
Glenn Maxwell
8 (15)
Bowler
Shahbaz Nadeem
14/1 (3)
Rashid Khan
9/0 (1.3)
- 20:06 (IST)Four!Glenn Maxwell into the act with an inside out four off Rashid Khan's bowling.
- 20:01 (IST)2nd Wicket!Rashid Khan takes a blinder to get rid of Shahbaz Ahmed for 14 runs off Nadeem's bowling.
- 19:59 (IST)Four & A Four!Virat Kohli welcomed T Natarajan with two boundaries in his first over. Both hit on the leg side. RCB 47/1 at the end of the first powerplay.
- 19:54 (IST)Six!Shahbaz Ahmed tonks Shahbaz Nadeem for a huge six towards the square leg boundary after the spinner bowled a half-tracker on the leg side.
- 19:44 (IST)Wicket!Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets rid of Devdutt Padikkal caught by Shahbaz Nadeem at short midwicket. SRH draw first blood. 19/1 after 2.5 overs.
- 19:38 (IST)Four!Devdutt Padikkal off to a brisk start.
- 19:35 (IST)Four!Devdutt Padikkal with his first four of IPL 2021.
- 19:34 (IST)End Of Over 1!RCB 6/0 after the end of the first over.
- 19:31 (IST)Four!And we are underway. Virat Kohli with a boundary.
- 19:01 (IST)SRH Wins Toss!David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.
- 18:59 (IST)Chahal's 100!If selected in the playing XI today, Yuzvendra Chahal will play in his 100th match for RCB.
- 18:39 (IST)Good Evening And Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.