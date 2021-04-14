Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Virat Kohli revealed that Devdutt Padikkal will open alongside him in this match after losing out in the opening fixture due to medical reasons. Yuzvendra Chahal is playing his 100th match for RCB in IPL. SRH will be looking for a win after they suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first game. With the presence of batting and bowling heavyweights like AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan, fans can expect a run-fest in Chennai under lights. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 6 Live Cricket Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from MA Chidambaram Stadium.