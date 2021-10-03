Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 9 runs from it! A full ball, on middle. Mayank Agarwal hangs back and lifts it over the bowler's head and the ball races away to the fence. 84 needed in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Googly now, full and on middle, driven to covers.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Now goes back and defends it out to point.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Chahal gives some flight to it, full and outside off. Mayank Agarwal goes inside-out and over covers for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, this is flicked to mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, this one stays low. Rahul pushes it to covers.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Rahul steers it to short third man for a quick single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, defended out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, outside off. Rahul slaps it hard but straight to cover.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Spills it full and on the pads. Mayank paddles it to short fine leg for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed down to long off for a single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and outside off. Rahul skips down and pushes it through point for a brace.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! This was slow and short, on middle. Agarwal waits for it and pulls it towards square leg for a boundary. 98 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Rahul pushes it to deep point for one more.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, tucked to mid-wicket. Rahul wanted a single but was sent back wisely.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, driven down to long off for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! A full ball, angling down, on the pads. Mayank Agarwal gets low and whacks it over square leg for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Rahul makes room and cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
Change! Dan Christian is on now!
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, drilled down to long on for a single. 109 needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running between the wickets! Full and on off. KL Rahul pushes it softly to extra cover and takes a couple.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Agarwal nudges it to wide long on for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. KL works it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angles a full ball, on the pads. Mayank Agarwal looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A leg bye as the ball rolls on the leg side.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Punjab are off to a really good start! Both the openers have played sensibly so far. However, it is now when things get tough. The field restrictions end and now the ball gets soft, with that, run-scoring becomes very much difficult. Bangalore will hope they can now put pressure on the chasing side with a few good overs. Punjab on the other hand, need to continue to bat sensibly and they will be in a good position to win this game. A good passage of play awaits. Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack!
5.6 overs (1 Run) A top over from Harshal, just 3 off it! Around off, slower again, on a length, KL looks to clip but gets a leading edge towards mid off for one. At the end of the Powerplay, Punjab are at 49/0.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A slower bouncer this time, around off, MA pulls this ahead of the man at deep square leg for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) In the air...safe! Slower ball, around off, Mayank Agarwal is taken by surprise as he checks his shot and only chips this next to Patel, who moves that side, but the ball lands safe.
5.3 overs (0 Run) No pace again, shortish outside off, Mayank slaps this but finds the fielder at covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish again, on the pads though, nicely clipped through mid-wicket for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A slower, fuller ball on off, KL digs this one out to covers.
