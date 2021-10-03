Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) No Hat-trick! On a length, on the pads, Maxwell works this to deep square leg for one. A brilliant over for Punjab and Moises Henriques!
Glenn Maxwell walks out now.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Two-in-two for Moises Henriques and Punjab have taken two very quickly. A golden duck for Dan Christian and the plan to send him up the order fails miserably. Outside off, on a length, there is width to play with and Christian decides to take it on. Slaps it, but more off the outer half of the blade towards backward point, where Sarfaraz Khan pouches this. Moises Henriques is on a Hat-trick too!
Dan Christian walks out at number 3.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! The pressure was building and something had to give. Punjab have finally got the breakthrough and the skipper of Bangalore has to head back. Kohli was finding it hard to get going after the Powerplay and he falls. Around off, on a length, the ball stays a touch low after hitting the deck, Kohli looks to heave across the line but the ball sneaks underneath his blade and crashes into the off pole. Punjab will look to make inroads now and snare a couple more wickets.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Quick run! Fullish, around off, Devdutt digs this one out to the mid off region for a quick single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, slower again, Padikkal only manages to heave this one back to Moises.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slower, around off, on a length, slashed away to the fielder at point by DP.
Moises Henriques is into the attack now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Even with the biggie, just 7 off this over! On middle, Kohli pokes this one back towards the bowler.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The pressure was building and Kohli releases the pressure with the biggie! Floats this one up around off, Virat Kohli gets low and mows a slog-sweep over the deep mid-wicket fence for a huge six.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot for Kohli! Fuller, on middle, tucked straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Virat looks to heave but only manages to find the mid-wicket fielder.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around off, Kohli pushes it back to Brar.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish this time, on the pads, Devdutt Padikkal looks to work this to the leg side but the ball takes the pad and goes to the leg side. An appeal for LBW but turned down as the batters sneak in a leg bye.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Devdutt Padikkal drags it to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! An appeal for LBW but turned down! A googly from Bishnoi, on middle and spinning on the pads. Virat Kohli prods to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets hit on the pads. KL Rahul appeals but the umpire is not interested. A single as it rolls on the off side.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Devdutt Padikkal dabs it to third man for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That comes as a surprise. There was a little spike when the ball passes the bat but really not sure why the umpire has ruled it in the favor of the batter. KL Rahul looks unhappy with that and rightly so. This was full and slanting outside off. Padikkal shuffles across and goes for the reverse sweep but seems to miss it. KL Rahul behind the sticks, pouches it and appeals for it but the umpire is unmoved. They take the review straightaway. Ultra Edge does show a small spike as the ball passes the bat but probably the third umpire felt there is not enough evidence. Devdutt Padikkal survives.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This one spins away after landing on middle. Devdutt Padikkal is squared up as he looks to defend.
DRS time! KL Rahul thinks that this one is caught behind but the umpire does not agree and the Punjab skipper takes this one upstairs. Some murmurs as the ball passes the glove but the third umpire does not think that there is anything involved. The on-field call stays on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker and outside off. Devdutt Padikkal gets low to cut it but fails to get any bat on it.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Angles a full ball, on the pads. Kohli misses his flick and gets hit on the pad. Was angling down.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Devdutt Padikkal gets on the back foot and flicks it to square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on middle, punched to covers.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on middle, Kohli nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly full and on middle, pushed to mid on.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! A flatter ball, outside off. Kohli slaps it to point where the fielder does well to stop it.
Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore are off to a flier here! They started off slowly but are almost going at 10 per over. They would want to continue the same after break. Punjab on the other hand, have been poor so far, they have not taken the chances that has come their way and nor have they bowled well. They need to re-group in this break and need to comeback strongly or they will be chasing a big score here. Harpreet Brar comes on now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to poke at it but misses. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 55/0.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills it way down the leg side. Padikkal misses his flick.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Full again and slanting on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal clips it past short fine leg for a boundary. Boundaries flowing nicely for Bangalore.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Kohli works it on the off side for a single. 50 up for Bangalore.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off. Devdutt Padikkal jams it out to cover who misfields and allows a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Now nails the yorker perfectly this time, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal squeezes it out on the leg side.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Freebie from Singh and that has been dispatched! A low full toss, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal smashes it straight down the ground for a biggie. Pressure straightaway on Arshdeep Singh.
