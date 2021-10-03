Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Yuzvendra Chahal is in for a chat! He says that he just believe in himself and he was lacking that in the first leg. Adds that 160 was a good score on this pitch and wickets early on were very crucial. Adds that Agarwal is a great batsman and he loves to play against him. Adds that they are not worrying much and taking it game by game.
KL Rahul, the skipper of Punjab, says he has had the Orange Cap for the last couple of years but it does not mean anything. Says Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played a crucial knock for them. Adds that he plays a role that team demands. Says in T20I, the top three have to score the bulk of runs and they lack in that aspect. Adds that Sharukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Harpreet Brar have been wonderful for the team for the last couple of games and they will try and score more in the next game.
A really good bowling display by Bangalore. The third time on the trot that their bowlers have delivered when they needed them to. A win would have sealed their place in the playoffs and they have played very well to win this crunch game. They found it hard to get a wicket early on and were under pressure but once they got KL Rahul's wicket, the floodgates opened and they started to pick wickets regularly and walked the talk to end up on the winning side. Yuzvendra Chahal had another fruitful outing as he ended with 3 to his name. George Garton had a decent outing too, snaring one wicket. Even though Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel did not scalp wickets, they bowled superbly and applied pressure well. Overall, a top display.
Chasing the highest total that has been posted in this leg of the tournament in Sharjah was always going to be slightly tough and they needed a set platform to scale the total down. As usual, their openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal braved the storm early on, and once settled, they started to score runs at a brisk pace. Both of them started to get going and raised a 91-run stand before Rahul was sent back. Pooran continued his poor form and fell for a tame score. Mayank got to his fifty and he would have wanted to stay until the end and take them past the line but he holed out at the wrong time too. With the run rate creeping up, Markram decided to swing hard and that decision proved to be his undoing as he gifted his wicket away. Towards the end, Punjab could not hold their nerve and found it hard and fell short by 6 runs.
There we have it, ladies and gentlemen! Chennai and Delhi have already booked their place in the playoff stages and two more teams could have made it. Now, with this win under their belt, Bangalore have booked their place in the next stage. Punjab, on the other hand, are in a precarious position as nothing is certain for them. They still have a bleak chance at making the playoffs but they will need other teams to slip.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle. Moises Henriques heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single. BANGALORE WIN BY 6 RUNS and they have qualified for the playoffs!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Too late for a maximum! A full ball, on middle. Moises Henriques shuffles across and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Another low dipping full toss, on middle. Moises Henriques tucks it to mid-wicket and runs across for a quick couple.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, slower and way outside off. Brar carves it to deep backward point for a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Brar smacks it to long on for a couple of runs. 17 needed now.
Harpreet Brar walks out to bat! 19 needed in 5. He had a dream debut against this side in the first phase. Can he play a dream knock here?
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Patel serves a full ball, slower and around off. Moises Henriques squeezes it out back to the bowler and scampers across looking for a quick single. Harshal Patel collects the ball and underarms it onto the stumps at the striker's end. Shahrukh Khan is found well short of his crease.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Moises Henriques swings and gets the toe end of his bat to third man who dives to his left and stops it. Just a single. 19 needed in 6 balls.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off. Khan jams it out to long off for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, way outside off. Khan swings and misses. WIDED.
Review time! An appeal for a caught behind has been turned down! The bowler does not feel there is an edge but Virat goes for it.
18.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It was more of a hopeful review from Kohli! This was slightly fuller and outside off. Shahrukh Khan looks to go downtown but seems to miss it. The keeper collects and appeals for it but the umpire is unmoved. Review taken but of no use as UltraEdge shows nothing on it.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed boundary. A full ball, way outside off. Shahrukh Khan smashes at it but ends up slicing it past short third man for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller now, outside off. Moises works it to short third man and takes a quick single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, way outside off. Moises Henriques has a wild swing but to no avail as he fails to connect.
Change! Mohammed Siraj to bowl the 19th over! 27 runs needed. This is probably the most important over. How many can he keep for the one who is going to bowl the last?
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dots are gold-dust right now! A low dipping full toss, outside off. Khan is too early on his attempted push. 27 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! A slower, length ball, on off. Shahrukh Khan powers it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed to covers. Brilliant fielding by Virat Kohli at covers and he saved some runs for his team. A single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball yet again, on a length, outside off. Moises Henriques swings across the line and fails to connect.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling on middle. Khan miscues his shot, straight down the ground for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A slower length ball, outside off. Khan drags it more off the inner half towards square leg for a brace.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Khan turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 37 needed in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Punjab are falling apart! A length ball, outside off. Aiden Markram swings across the line and looks to go over the long on region but does not middle it and hits it off the toe end. Dan Christian there charges in and holds onto it. Punjab 5 down now and Garton gets the big wicket. 38 more needed in 19 balls.
Moises Henriques strides out. He delivered with the ball early on, can he do the same with the blade?
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, pushed through covers for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, pulled away to square leg.
16.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! A full ball, on middle. Aiden Markram lifts it off the toe end of his bat to long on who runs forward but the ball drops in front of him. A single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! much-needed! A length ball, on off. Aiden Markram whacks it through square leg for a boundary.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Chahal almost had a 4th! This lands on middle, it pitches, holds in the surface and then grips away. Khan looks to flick it but it goes off the leading edge and lands short of Chahal who dives to his left. End of a brilliant over from Chahal. Probably a match-winning one.
Shahrukh Khan walks out now.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Wow, just wow! That is a tremendous delivery. An absolute beauty! Sarfaraz Khan must be wondering, why him? He is making a comeback into the side, against his former side, he would be wanting to prove a point but gets a gem. This lands around leg. Sarfaraz Khan, however, does not put in a big stride forward and tries to play it out. This lands and then spins away sharply. Goes past the outside edge and hits the off pole. Sarfaraz Khan is bamboozled. Punjab in huge trouble now.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Now takes one! Good sensible batting! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A wicket has fallen, Markram does not care. There comes the pressure releaser! This is tossed up on middle, it is smashed down the ground and over the long off fence.
Sarfaraz Khan is the new man in.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a huge, huge blow! The well-set Agarwal has been sent back to the pavilion. Mayank Agarwal was the guy Punjab would have wanted to stay there till the end but he falls at a crucial stage. Bangalore well and truly on top. Chahal weaves his magic yet again. This lands on middle, it holds its line and also straightens a touch. Agarwal looks to pull but this goes off the top edge over the keeper. Siraj at short third man takes a good catch running to his left.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
