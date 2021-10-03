Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Really not sure which side will be happier of the two after the first innings! We have seen 130 be a tough task to chase on this wicket and Bangalore have got a lot more than that. However, after the start they were off too, it seemed like they will get a lot more. Have to say both sides will be pleased with their effort in the end.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Serves a full ball, on off. Patel smashes it to covers and takes a quick single. Bangalore end at 164/7.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mohammed Shami is on a Hat-Trick! This was pacier than the previous ball but same length and line. George Garton steps across and looks to paddle but misses and the ball hits the stumps behind.
Harshal Patel to face the final and Hat-trick ball!
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shami gets his second wicket! This was pacy and full, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to paddle but fails to get any bat on it. The ball sneaks through and disturbs the stumps.
George Garton is in!
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Short and outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed stands tall and muscles it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! End of a wonderful knock from Maxwell! Mohammed Shami drags his length back a bit and bowls it outside off. Glenn Maxwell looks to pull but does not middle it. Hits it high and towards cover where Sarfaraz Khan takes a simple catch.
Srikar Bharat walks out!
19.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed works it to third man for a single.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell will look to finish the innings on a high! Short of a length, on off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Despite a wicket, a good over for Bangalore as 16 comes off it.
Mohammed Shami (3-0-31-0) to bowl the final over!
18.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle. Ahmed heaves it to wide long on to get off the mark with a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off, dragged to wide long on for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An appeal for caught behind but not given! This was full and way outside off. Glenn Maxwell reaches to it and looks to slash at it but misses.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Stays away from the hitting arc of the batter and bowls it way outside off. Left alone. Wided.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) A slower length ball, outside off. Maxwell cuts it late to backward point and collects a brace.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! AB de Villiers is RUN OUT! Good piece of fielding from Sarfaraz Khan. Very full and on middle. AB de Villiers smashes it straight to covers and looks for a quick single. The fielder there, scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. The third umpire is brought in for a quick check and AB is found short of his crease.
Who walks out now? It is Shahbaz Ahmed!
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! Right in the arc, full and on middle. AB de Villiers bends his back leg and powers it over long on for a maximum.
Is that a run out? AB de Villiers is walking off already. Replays show that AB is short.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and on the pads. AB de Villiers looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads and they take a leg bye as it rolls to short fine leg.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Angles a flatter ball, on leg. AB de Villiers makes room and hits it back to the bolwer.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Glenn Maxwell makes room and pushes it to long off for a single. FIFTY for Glenn Maxwell, he is in the form of his life.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No one hits the reverse hit better than this guy! A full ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell goes for the reverse hit and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, punched to covers.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle. Glenn Maxwell heaves it to deep square leg and scampers across for a quick couple.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A full ball, on middle. AB de Villiers hangs back and hammers it over long on for a biggie. Another huge over for Bangalore, 17 coming off it.
Ravi Bishnoi (3-0-28-0) returns.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! 50-run partnership up between these two! A half-volley, outside off. AB de Villiers smashes it through covers for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Another full ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell hits it to deep point for another single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. AB de Villiers knocks it to covers for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell continues to play with freedom! A full ball, angling on middle and leg. Glenn Maxwell heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end! Too high! Angled into the pads. Maxwell looks to flick but misses. He gets hit high on the pads. An appeal but turned down. A leg bye is taken as the ball rolls towards point. End of a brilliant spell by Moises Henriques. 4-0-12-3 for him.
Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore have done well to score runs quickly and keep the scoreboard ticking due to Glenn Maxwell's hitting. If he continues in the same way and AB de Villiers joins the party, then 150 should be achievable. Punjab, on the other hand, will want to restrict Bangalore to around the 130-run mark and will want to bowl well and remove these two. Mohammed Shami comes back on to bowl.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is dragged towards mid-wicket, it lands in front of the fielder who dives forward but fails to stop it cleanly. A single as it rolls towards wide long on.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! Outside off, this is cut towards point. They take one, the fielder has a shy but misses. One more run is taken.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Moises Henriques sees Maxwell making room and bowls it outside off. Glenn looks to cut but is beaten.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, AB de Villiers pushes it towards cover for one.
