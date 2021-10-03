Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Strategic Time-Out!
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! On the pads, this is worked towards square leg. An outstanding over from Garton. 63 needed in 36.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Three in a row now! Pressure building. Full and outside off, Markram looks to hit it hard through the off side but misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Two in a row! Shortish and outside off, Markram looks to pull across the line but no connection.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Good length and on off, Markram pushes it to mid off.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, a short length. Agarwal pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, it is guided to point.
George Garton (2-0-18-0) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one. 100 up. A successful over from Chahal comes to an end.
Aiden Markram walks out.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a huge wicket and Pooran once again does not last for long in the middle! Punjab once again crumbling under pressure here. On the pads, the googly again. Pooran looks to play the slog-sweep but it goes off the top edge. Devdutt Padikkal at deep square leg takes an easy catch. 66 needed in 43 now.
12.4 overs (0 Run) The googly, it lands on middle and then turns away. Pooran plays it back to the bowler.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Mayank Agarwal! A really good innings from him so far. However, he needs to stay there till the end. Just like his skipper did in their last game. He holds the key. Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one well wide outside off, Chahal is probably worried as he feels Agarwal will come down the wicket. Left alone.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is swept through square leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed through covers.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, left alone.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy over! A low full toss on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, Agarwal waits and then guides it to point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, the seam-up ball. It is jammed back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, another slower one, Pooran waits and then guides it down to third man for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, Pooran plays it to mid on.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pooran defends it out.
Harshal Patel is back into the attack. Went for just three runs in his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single now! On off, this is pushed through covers for one. Pooran is off the mark.
Nicholas Pooran walks out at number 3.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is the first one. May have come a lot later than Kohli would have liked but they now have a chance to build on this. Not sure if this was needed, having already seen a biggie in this over. KL Rahul comes down the track and Shahbaz Ahmed cleverly bowls it outside off, well outside off we should write. Rahul was made to chase for it. He does go after it but tries to hit it downtown, it goes off the top edge and it is an easy catch to Patel at short third man.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Good sensible batting! Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is glorious! Mayank Agarwal is into top gear now! This is tossed up on off, Agarwal clears his front leg and tonks it over long off for a biggie.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Nicely played! Short and outside off, Agarwal cuts it through point. He waited on that shot really well. Two taken.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked down to long on for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.0 overs, Punjab Kings, chasing a target of 165, are 102/2. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.