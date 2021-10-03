Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end but that is a huge over! Outside off, this is cut through point for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) AB de Villiers looks to play the sweep initially but sees it is very full and outside off. ABD looks to hit it through covers then but it goes off the inside edge back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Just a run now! Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Down the ground now! Once again Maxwell has risen to the occasion for Bangalore! This is fuller and on middle, Maxwell thumps it over long on, once again with the turn as it is the googly. Goes all the way.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Out of here! That is a tough shot on this wicket but Maxwell has made that look so easy. On middle, fuller, it is the googly, Maxwell heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running! On middle, Maxwell works it with soft hands through mid-wicket. They take one, AB de Villiers turns quickly and they go for the second. Complete it with ease.
Ravi Bishnoi (2-0-12-0) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! On off, worked to the cover region.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A pacy length ball on middle and leg, Maxwell looks to whip this one away but the ball takes the pad to the leg side. The batters take a leg bye.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed through covers.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, length delivery, AB pushes this one back towards the bowler, who fails to get any fingertips on this as the ball hits the sticks at the non-striker's end. No harm done though.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, Glenn pushes this through mid on for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the leg pole, AB whips this to fine leg for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A good over for Bangalore after quite a while. 16 off it. AB gets off the mark with a push through covers for a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Smartly done. Follows up the biggie with a single to the long off region.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one! Cracked from Maxwell! This is great batting from the Aussie. He will need to continue though. This is bowled fuller, floated too, around off, Glenn Maxwell gets low and smokes this one hard over deep mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter again, around off now, punched hard past the extra cover fielder for a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome boundary for Bangalore! They needed this badly and will need the boundaries to keep coming! Slightly shortish, around off, Glenn Maxwell camps back and then thumps this one over deep mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish around off, Maxwell pushes this to covers.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another great over by Moises Henriques! He gets another wicket. Around off, AB taps this one to point.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, kept out.
AB de Villiers is the new man in.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Moises Henriques is having a ball out in the middle as he gets his third. The well set Devdutt Padikkal has to take the long walk back. This is served on a length, wider outside off, Devdutt Padikkal looks to slap it away to the off side but only manages an outside edge, which is held safely by KL Rahul behind the sticks. Bangalore are losing their way and they need a steady partnership now.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length, on middle, knocked through mid on for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on the pads, Maxwell look to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, slashed through point for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Just 2 from the over! On the pads, worked behind square on the on side for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish, around off, Padikkal punches this to the cover fielder.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off, driven through covers for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Maxwell plays the reverse-sweep to the off side, but it does not go far.
10.1 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Flatter, around off, Maxwell looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and finds short third man on the bounce.
