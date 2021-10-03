Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 13 off Ahmed's first over! On middle, shortish, KL nudges this through mid-wicket for one. 119 more needed in 90 balls.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish around off, punched to long off for one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Drifting down the leg side, Agarwal looks to tuck but misses. Bharat collects the ball and whips the bails off quickly. An appeal for stumping and the third umpire is called in. The foot was planted solidly behind the crease when the bails were whipped off. Nothing on UltraEdge too as the third umpire has a look for caught behind. All-in-all, will be not out.
A stumping appeal and it is referred! None of the Bangalore players seem excited though.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot. Just waited a bit and opened the face of the bat to pierce the gap. Floated, outside off, Mayank Agarwal waits for it and times it through covers.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around middle, eased to long off for one.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shahbaz Ahmed is greeted into the attack with a biggie! Fuller, given loop, around off, KL Rahul smokes this one over the bowler for a massive six.
Shahbaz Ahmed is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) 14 off this over! Around off, slower, pushed to covers.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Just a run off the Free Hit! A slower, fuller ball on middle, KL Rahul gets low and moves across to sweep this behind square leg. One run. The idea was right, there were two fielders inside the ring in that region but he does not get the connection.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Too high again. A bouncer, around off and middle, Mayank just pulls this one awkwardly to square leg. One taken. Free Hit coming up now.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, KL eases this to the right of mid off for a run.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Very slow, fuller though, on the pads, gently pushed to mid on for one.
3.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A quick bouncer on middle and off, Mayank sways away. Wide signalled for height.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! On a length on the pads, clipped behind square on the on side for a brace.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Mayank Agarwal gets his first biggie too! Again, the slower delivery has been dispatched. Banged short on middle, Mayank Agarwal rocks back and whacks this one over deep square leg.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Rahul looks to flick but gets an inside edge on his pad.
Review time! KL Rahul has taken a review straight away after he was declared LBW. KL Rahul looks confident about this review. UltraEdge shows a thick inside edge. A good review from KL Rahul as he survives.
2.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A good review from KL and he survives. Around off, on a length, angling in, KL looks to work this to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pad. An appeal for LBW from Siraj and the umpire agrees. Rahul does not though as he goes for the review straightaway. Maybe he knew that there was an inside edge there. UltraEdge rolls in and there is a clear spike as the ball goes past the blade. The on-field decision has been overturned.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is out of here! Massive shot. KL Rahul gets a biggie and the first one too! It was the slower one, 127 clicks, around off, KL Rahul anticipates well and thumps this one over deep mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, MA digs this one out to AB de Villiers at mid on for a quick single. AB has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Angled around off, Rahul drops this one towards point for an easy run.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! The first of the run chase. Outside off, a touch short, KL looks to punch this one but the ball catches the outside edge and runs away to the third man fence.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Slower, fuller, around off, KL guides this to backward point for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Just short of Purple Patel in the deep! Short in length, around off and middle, Mayank Agarwal pulls this one to the deep square leg region where it meets Harshal Patel on the bounce. One taken.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed to the mid on fielder.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Fuller, down the leg side, Agarwal looks to work this to the leg side but misses.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind but turned down! A short ball, around middle and leg, Mayank Agarwal looks to pull but misses and the keeper takes it. An appeal but the umpire says no. There is a discussion whether they should take the review but Kohli opts not to. A good decision as replay shows that this came off his bicep.
1.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, angling away, around off, Rahul chops this one to point for one.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is George Garton.
0.6 over (1 Run) A tidy start by Siraj, just 3 off the opening over! Fuller, on the pads, KL looks to flick but misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to short fine leg for a leg bye.
0.5 over (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Rahul taps this to point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length, angling in, around off, KL looks to defend but gets an inside egde to the leg side.
0.3 over (1 Run) Mayank Agarwal opens his account as well! Around off, slightly behind the good length, punched behind point for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off, punched straight to the short cover fielder.
0.1 over (1 Run) KL Rahul and Punjab are underway straightaway! On a length, outside off, KL drives this one to deep point for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Punjab Kings, chasing a target of 165, are 47/0. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.