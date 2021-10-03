Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
2.5 overs (0 Run) That is a good delivery! A slower one, slightly fuller. Padikkal gently pushes it to covers.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery on off, Padikkal plays it towards cover. Kohli wants a run but is sent back.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Padikkal hangs back and defends it.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side this time, Devdutt Padikkal looks to flick but misses.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! Fuller and outside off, Devdutt Padikkal looks to drive, this goes more off the outer half through point for a boundary. 10 from the first two balls. Arshdeep Singh under pressure.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome into the attack Arshdeep Singh! Devdutt Padikkal, decides it is time to attack now. Skips down the track and this is angled into his pads, he flicks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Arshdeep Singh is into the attack.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Really good fielding! Fuller and on off, Kohli times this one past mid off. Markram gives it a chase. Slides and pushes it back in. Saves two for his side.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Devdutt works it through square leg and takes one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli works it towards mid-wicket and takes one more run.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Devdutt Padikkal is off the mark! On the pads, Devdutt Padikkal looks to flick, he gets an inside edge onto the pads, it rolls towards fine leg for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) That does not bounce a lot! Shorter in length and on the body, Devdutt lets it go over him. This one though does not bounce a lot.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mohammed Shami.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! So a really good comeback by Markram after going for a boundary on the second ball. Just the 5 from the first. On middle, defended.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another dot! On off, Padikkal once again can't find the gap in the cover region.
0.4 over (0 Run) Slightly shorter in length and outside off, this is pushed to covers.
0.3 over (1 Run) A single now! On middle, this is worked towards square leg for one.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style are Bangalore and Kohli! That is a poor ball, a drag down, on middle, Kohli goes back and pulls it through square leg. Boundary to get things underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with one on middle, Kohli works it with the turn to mid-wicket. The fielder dives to his right and stops it.
We are all set for the action! The players of Punjab stride out to the middle. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are the openers of Bangalore. Aiden Markram to start with the ball. Here we go...
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan (In place of Deepak Hooda), Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques (In place of Fabian Allen), Harpreet Brar (In place of Nathan Ellis), Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.
Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, says that they would have bowled first and they are not too disappointed about losing the toss. Says that they are very proud that young Indian domestic players are doing well and hopes that they can continue the same. Informs that they have three changes as Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, and Deepak Hooda miss out and Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, and Sarfaraz Khan replace them.
Virat Kohli, the skipper of Bangalore, says that it looks like a hard wicket. He reckons that the pitches get slow here and they want to make best use of the wicket earlier on. Informs that there are no changes. Adds that Harshal Patel was brought on trade and he took the opportunity well. Says that the same goes with Maxwell as well. Says that the pitch looks better than the last game and they would look to get an extra 20-25 runs extra. Adds that they should feel confident after putting a total on the board.
It's TOSS time! Virat Kohli and KL Rahul make their way out onto the middle. Good to see that they are sharing some banter between themselves. Heads is what KL says and it lands tails. BANGALORE WILL BAT FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden says to expect another low-scoring match on this wicket. Says that seamers are effective with slower balls with most of them being short balls. Adds that it looks like a 130-wicket and it will be interesting to see how batsmen adjust to these conditions.
Bangalore on the other hand, have probably found their best XI. However, we are still not sure about Christian's place. Will Hasaranga get another chance on this slow Sharjah wicket? No team though likes to tinker with their winning combination so that seems highly unlikely. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Also, it will be interesting to see if Harpreet Brar finds a way back into the side. I'm sure everyone remembers what he did last time when he played Bangalore on his Indian T20 League debut. Who will he replace though? Will Punjab go the Delhi way by playing just the three foreigners? That will probably see him replace Fabian Allen. We will have to wait to find out.
If Bangalore are to win this game, they will have to find a way to dismiss KL Rahul. The opener has finished not out in the last 3 games against his former side scoring around 300 runs. He has been a thorn for Bangalore and with the form he is in, we could well be in for another master class from him.
Last 3 games, Punjab against Bangalore, all three have been won by the former. The Punjab skipper will be facing one of his favorite sides. In all of those three games, he's scored above 50. Can his side do it again in this crunch game? Bangalore are a side in excellent form and are one win away from securing their place in the playoffs. On the flip side, Punjab are probably one loss away from having no chances of making it into the top 4. A lot to play for in this game. On that note, welcome to the coverage of match number 48.
... MATCH DAY ...
