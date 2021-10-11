Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another reverse-batted shot from Nitish Rana and this time he fetches a boundary. Fuller and on middle, Rana does very well to place it behind point for a boundary. 65 needed more at the halfway mark!
9.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
9.4 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! Costly, very costly for Bangalore. Shahbaz Ahmed is the culprit. Flatter and around leg, Venkatesh Iyer stands back and tries to turn it on the leg side. A bit lazy in his attempt and it flies off the top edge. Shahbaz Ahmed runs forward from deep square leg, attempts to take the catch by leaning a bit but spills the chance. The batters take one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased away to mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This will release some pressure that was building. Glenn Maxwell is given the taste of his own medicine. Flighted and around middle, Nitish Rana gets into the position early and nails his reverse-batted shot behind short third man for a maximum.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and around off, Iyer moves back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, some extra bounce, Rana tries to sweep but misses. He is hit high on the pads. A quiet over from Chahal, 78 needed off 66 balls.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A nice loop on this delivery, full and on middle at 88.5 kph, Nitish Rana draws forward and defends it to the off side.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Chahal goes quicker this time, short and wide outside off, Venkatesh Iyer punches it from the back foot to deep cover for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Chahal goes flatter through the air, lands it short and on middle, Rana nudges it to the right of short 45 for a run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full on middle, Venkatesh Iyer plays the slog-sweep, not quite from the middle of the bat. It goes to deep mid-wicket and a run is taken.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Rana defends it with gentle hands to point. It's in the gap and a single is taken.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Loopy delivery, full and around off, Nitish Rana advances down the track to drive it through the line but fails to keep it down. The short cover fielder dives across to his left but the ball just evades him. They cross for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Iyer stands back to a short ball and hits it through mid-wicket for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Iyer shows his back leg to put off the bowler. Maxwell delivers it full and around middle, Venkatesh Iyer sweeps but finds short fine leg.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short and around off, Rana gets back and helps it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Floated and full around off, Rana defends it off his front foot to cover-point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Venkatesh Iyer drives it a bit uppishly but past the diving bowler to long off for a single.
Nitish Rana walks out. Also, Glenn Maxwell is into the attack.
Review time! A review has been taken by Bangalore for an LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows three reds and this is a brilliant review from Kohli.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Second wicket goes down! Yuzvendra Chahal dishes out a well-disguised googly. Lands it around off and gets it to turn into the batsman. Rahul Tripathi has not picked it at all. He remains on the back foot as he attempts to cut it through the line. The ball beats the bat and raps him on the pads. The appeal is made but the umpire shakes his head. Srikar Bharat advises his skipper to take the DRS and Virat Kohli obliges. UltraEdge shows no spike and the Ball Tracker has three reds. Excellent review. 86 needed off 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter googly, around off, Iyer punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) This time Rahul Tripathi rotates the strike. Loopy and full on middle, Rahul sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles at the moment and that's all needed for Kolkata. Full and around off, Iyer walks down the track and pushes it to long off for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Chahal tosses it up and delivers it very full around leg, Rahul Tripathi knocks it down towards mid on and takes a single. 50 up!
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full and floated on middle, Venkatesh Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Who else but again it is the man with the golden arm, Harshal Patel who gives the breakthrough. It is still a long way for Bangalore but they need to chip wickets at regular intervals. Kolkata need a partnership as the required run rate is well under control. Also, a bowling change for Bangalore. Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tripathi is away with a boundary. Fuller in length and outside off, Rahul Tripathi leans into the shot and lofts it cleanly over cover-point for a boundary. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are 48/1. 91 needed off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Rahul Tripathi stays back and plays it down to backward point.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish again, around off, Iyer drives it to sweeper cover for one.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around off, Iyer drives it aerially but with great timing. It's in the gap at extra cover and George Garton chases it down. Two taken.
Rahul Tripathi walks out at number 3.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Here is the first wicket for Bangalore and it's that man again who has done the job. Lovely deception from Harshal Patel. Slower and around middle, on a length at 114.3 kph, Shubman Gill shimmies down the track for a big heave across the line. The ball though arrives late to take the top edge. AB de Villiers gets underneath it at mid on and takes the skier safely. Wicket number 31 in this season for Patel and he has been the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli. Also, this is only the second wicket picked by Bangalore in the Powerplay of the UAE leg.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller, delivered from 'round the wicket with a big grunt, Venkatesh Iyer drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 139, are 75/2. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.