Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Virat defends it back on the deck.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Maxwell taps it to cover-point and gets off the mark with a single.
Glenn Maxwell comes out at number 4.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Bharat was not middling his shots for a long time and now he pays the price for it. Sunil Narine gets a wicket in his very first over and the hero of the last match walks back for a cheap score. This was full, tossed up and around off. Possibly a carrom ball. Srikar Bharat looks to go downtown but does not hit it with much power. Venkatesh Iyer, at long off, runs to his right and takes a very good catch.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, outside off. Kohli hits it softly to point for a quick single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker and outside off, swept to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Narine starts with a tossed up ball, full and on middle. Kohli leans and clips it to deep square leg for a single.
Sunil Narine comes into the attack now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, drilled down to long off for one more.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Bharat steps across and nudges it to deep square leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and slanting outside off. Bharat leaves it alone.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around leg, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Slight short and outside off. Bharat hangs back and lifts it over covers for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, pushed back to the right of the bowler.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Bharat clips it wide of mid on for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around middle. Bharat looks to sweep it away, but gets it off the inner half. The ball rolls to the leg side.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Kohli gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Stumping chance! Loopy ball, around off. Bharat skips down the track and looks to play it through the line but misses. The ball clips the pads and goes behind as Dinesh Karthik fails to collect it. It goes towards fine leg. They collect a leg bye.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and around off. Kohli stays back and pushes it to covers for another single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Bharat clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
Varun Chakravarthy is back on. Went for 7 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single now, as this is worked to long off. A good over by Shakib Al Hasan. Just 4 runs off it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Bharat is early into his shot this time. Floated, around off. Bharat looks to flick it to the leg side. The ball takes the leading edge and goes towards covers.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Kohli goes back and pushes it to mid off for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Virat Kohli survives. Flatter and on the pads. Kohli hangs back and tucks it to mid-wicket. Kohli is halfway down the crease, looking for a single. But he was sent back. Ferguson collects the ball and throws it to the keeper who breaks the stumps. If the wickets were hit directly, Kohli could have been a goner. The dive saves him here.
A run out appeal has been taken upstairs! The replay shows Kohli just made his ground with a good dive and it is confirmed by the third umpire as well.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Bharat mistimes his shot aerially towards mid on. The ball lands safely. They take another single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A single now! Floated, full and off. Kohli comes down the track and drives it towards mid off. Eoin Morgan dives to his right to make a half stop. They take one.
Strategic Time-Out! Despite losing Devdutt Padikkal at the very end of the Powerplay, this has been a very good passage of play for Bangalore. They have scored runs at a brisk pace and would look to continue. For Kolkata, they need to chip wickets at regular intervals to pile pressure on Bangalore. Shakib Al Hasan is back into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another single. Full and outside off, Virat drives it through cover-point. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 53/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, at 117.5 kph, full and wide outside off, Srikar Bharat mistimes his drive to point. Kohli calls him through for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Virat Kohli uses his wrists and works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! A touch short and on middle at 148.9 kph, Srikar Bharat glances it to deep square leg for a run. 50 up!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off at 145.1 kph, Bharat goes on his toes and defends it on the leg side.
Srikar Bharat walks out at number 3.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGS IT ON! Lockie Ferguson strikes and roars in delight. The Kiwi speeds in from 'round the wicket and lands it on a length outside off at 149 kph, Devdutt Padikkal stands back to whack it through the line but it takes the inner portion of his blade and cannons onto the stumps. The 49-run opening stand has been broken and Kolkata would be feeling a lot better now.
