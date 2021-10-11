Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are done with the Eliminator. Bangalore exit and Kolkata stay in the hunt. Next up, on Wednesday, at 6 pm local (2 pm GMT), we have the all-important Qualifier 2 coming up. Delhi and Kolkata will be crossing swords to win the ticket to the finale. Do join us for all the action. Cheers!
Sunil Narine had a game to remember. He picked up the prized wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell and then played a handy cameo (26 off 15 balls) to hurt Bangalore even more. He is the unanimous choice for the Man of the Match award. The West Indian says that it was a match-winning performance and he is very happy for the team. Adds that he likes to do what the team requires. Tells that he enjoyed all his wickets but Kohli's wicket was very important. Shares that with his new bowling action, he is not yet like before but he is getting there. Mentions that it was a good performance from the whole team and hopes to win two more games.
Eoin Morgan, the victorious skipper of Kolkata, is up for a chat. Says that Sunil Narine makes it look very easy. Further says that the bowlers did a good job to get them back in the game. Adds that it's a huge privilege to have world-class spinners. Regarding the depth of Kolkata's batting, Morgan replies that when it comes off, it looks quite strong and deep. Mentions that it's onwards and upwards for them. On playing in Sharjah, Morgan says that for them it was about adjusting to the conditions and seeing what the wicket does. He is looking forward to the next match against Delhi. Calls Sunil Narine a true legend of T20 cricket and they are delighted to have him.
Shubman Gill is up for a chat as well. Says that it is a big win for them and adds that not many gave them a chance coming into the U.A.E leg. He mentions that he wanted to spend some time in the middle coming after a bad run in the Indian leg. Adds that he was batting well and it was just a matter of spending time in the middle. About the next game, Gill says that Delhi is a well-balanced team but Kolkata will have an advantage of playing on this ground as they are accustomed to it more than Delhi. He signs off by saying that after a bad Powerplay, Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were brilliant and wickets in the middle overs helped them in restricting Bangalore to a low total.
Virat Kohli, the captain of Bangalore, starts by saying that during the middle overs, the Kolkata spinners dominated the game, which was the difference. Adds that they started pretty well but they could not make the most of it in the middle overs. Mentions his bowlers fought till the very end, just a huge over in the middle took the game away from them. On Narine, Kohli says that he has been a really good asset and he showed his value in this match. Virat also praises the efforts of Shakib Al Hasan and Varun Chakravarthy. Regarding him leaving the captaincy, Kohli says that he has tried his best to create a culture in this franchise where the youngsters can come and play with freedom. States that this is a great time to regroup and hopes they build a strong side for the coming years. Ends by saying that for him loyalty matters and he will stay with Bangalore till the last day he plays in this League.
That's all from Bangalore in this edition. It was a fantastic season for them but unfortunately, their campaign ends here. In this game, their openers provided them with a great start but the Kolkata spinners stopped their charge in the middle overs and didn't allow them any breathing space. 138 was never going to be enough but still, Bangalore fought hard. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were brilliant with the ball and the former finished this season with 32 wickets, the joint-most in a single edition by a bowler.
With the required rate in control, Kolkata decided to send Sunil Narine up the order to completely kill the chase. The West Indian responded by hammering the 12th over bowled by Dan Christian for 22 runs. After that, there was no scoreboard pressure on Kolkata and despite Mohammed Siraj's twin blows in the 18th over, Kolkata crossed the line with the sensible heads of Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan steering them home.
A nicely-planned chase from Kolkata, however, they would have liked to close the game earlier than the last over. On a tricky surface of Sharjah, Powerplay was going to be very crucial and Kolkata did well to put 48 runs on the board. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill played very smartly to construct a stand. The fall of Gill's wicket was followed by the departure of Rahul Tripathi but, Iyer joined hands with Nitish Rana to form a crucial 26-run partnership as that was the moment when Bangalore were looking to snatch the momentum away. By the time Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed in the 11th over, the equation was very simple as Kolkata needed 60 off 54 balls.
A close finish but Kolkata have crossed the line and they have booked a date with Delhi in Qualifier 2. Bangalore have missed the bus yet again. A disappointing end to Virat Kohli's stint as the captain of Bangalore. He remains without the trophy.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker around off, Shakib Al Hasan jams it out on the surface and takes a quick single. KOLKATA WIN BY 4 WICKETS.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Scores level! A length ball, on off. Eoin Morgan chops it to point for a quick single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Shakib Al Hasan looks to pull but gets an inside edge to short fine leg for a single. 2 needed now off 4 balls.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 3 needed now! A full ball, around off, Shakib Al Hasan shuffles across and paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary. Using all his experience here, Shakib Al Hasan.
Dan Christian to bowl the final over. He was smacked for 22 runs in his only over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Appeal for a caught behind but Srikar Bharat is the only one appealing! A slower short ball, on off, Eoin Morgan looks to pull but misses it. 7 needed in 6 balls.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling on the pads. Shakib Al Hasan whips it to fine leg for one more.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Morgan guides it down to third man for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! A length ball, outside off. Morgan stays back and looks to cut but misses. Precious dot ball for Bangalore. 9 needed off 9 balls.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! This was full and on middle, Morgan flicks it wide of deep square leg and collects a brace.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on the pads. Shakib Al Hasan clips it to square leg for a single.
George Garton to bowl the penultimate over. He has gone for 24 runs in his 2 overs.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! A length ball, on off, Morgan taps it to point who does well to dive to his left and stop it. 12 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Shakib Al Hasan pushes it through covers for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Is there a twist in the tale? A length ball, outside off. Karthik hangs back and looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge to the keeper. Bharat does well to take a low catch. He is claiming the catch and DK starts to walk off. He is made to wait near the fence as the umpires want to get it checked. The third umpire watches multiple angles and eventually decides that the gloves are underneath the ball. 13 needed off 14 balls.
Is that out? Srikar Bharat is up and running in celebration. Has he taken the catch cleanly? The umpire takes it upstairs just to confirm. It appears touch and go. The third umpire is taking his time, watching multiple angles. Eventually, he decides that the gloves are underneath the ball and Dinesh Karthik will have to depart.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Morgan clips it to mid on. Glenn Maxwell has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Slight drama there, Karthik was trying to drag his bat inside the crease but Kohli came in his way. Anyway, the throw was not backed up and they take a run.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper walks out at number 7.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bangalore keep on believing! A length ball, around middle and off. Sunil Narine is too early as he looks to swing across the line and fails to connect any part of his bat on it. The ball sneaks under his bat and disturbs the stumps. 14 required in 16 balls.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angling on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball, full and outside off. Dinesh Karthik dabs it to third man for a single. End of an excellent spell from Harshal Patel. 15 needed in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball, full and on off. Karthik tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
16.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A slower ball, full and angling on the pads. Narine looks to heave it but misses and gets hit on the pads. A leg bye is taken as it rolls to square leg.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker now, on middle, Narine digs it out on the leg side.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, drilled down to wide long on for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Bangalore have been poor in the field. A full ball, angling around leg at 117.2 kph, Narine looks to heave it on the leg side but gets a leading edge high in the air towards mid on. Devdutt Padikkal tracks back from mid-wicket but fails to catch it. A single.
Harshal Patel comes back into the attack to bowl his last over.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, angling on middle, Narine rocks back and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 19 needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one more.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Narine hits it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, on middle, Karthik turns it to square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Again short but on middle, Karthik looks to pull but under-edges it back on the deck.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short and around off. Dinesh Karthik hangs back and smashes it over covers for a boundary.
