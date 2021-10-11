Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.2 overs (2 Runs) No ball!
19.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Patel pushes it to long off for a single.
Harshal Patel walks out.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Lockie Ferguson gets his second wicket of the game. Ahmed wanted to go big, looking for the first maximum of the game but he pays the price. A low full toss, on off, Ahmed gets under it and lifts it towards deep mid-wicket. There were two fielders converging but Mavi calls for it and takes it safely.
18.5 overs (1 Run) LUCKY! A full-length ball, on off, Christian throws his bat at it. The ball takes the inside edge, scoots past the stumps and goes towards short fine leg. They take one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Ahmed looks to pull it away. The ball takes the bottom end and goes towards wide mid off. The batters cross for a single and a direct hit at the striker's end would have been interesting.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off, Christian eases it to long off for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Bangalore. Fuller and outside off, Dan Christian lifts it over extra cover and bags a boundary. Bangalore need many more boundaries at this stage.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A slower, full-length ball, outside off. Christian looks to chase it but misses.
Lockie Ferguson is back on.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over! Mavi fires in a yorker on middle, Ahmed digs it out to square leg off the inside half. The batters call for two and get two comfortably. A good over by Mavi, just 6 runs off it. The boundaries have dried up for Bangalore.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Christian shows full face of the bat and pushes it towards mid off for another run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now! On a length, around off. Ahmed pushes it to point off the under-edge for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Dan Christian is off the mark with a single. Fuller and on the pads. Christian clips it towards long on for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slightly short and outside off, Christian hangs back and looks to cut it away but misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full length and outside off. Ahmed slaps it through covers for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker and outside off. Ahmed looks to drive but inside-edges it to square leg. Single taken. Sunil Narine is done with his tremendous spell, 4-0-21-4.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Almost had him! Tossed up on middle. Ahmed looks to flick but gets a soft leading edge and the ball lobs wide of the bowler.
Dan Christian is the new man in.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sunil Narine gets his fourth wicket! This time Glenn Maxwell departs and it's a body blow to Bangalore. Floated, full and on off, the ball is turning away. Glenn Maxwell swings hard at it but only manages to get a top edge. The ball goes towards short third man and Lockie Ferguson pouches it comfortably.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Another attempt for reverse-sweep but Maxwell only manages to mistime it towards point.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Loopy ball, around middle and leg. Maxwell looks to reverse-hit it but misses it completely.
16.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Shubman Gill does all the hard work but it all goes in vain. Floated, full and on off. Ahmed gets low and slog-sweeps it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. Gill runs to his right but could not grab the ball cleanly. They take one.
Strategic Time-Out! Kolkata have held things back very nicely. Sunil Narine has been the go-to bowler as he is looking sharp and working wonders. Bangalore need the current pair to stay in the middle and end the innings with a competitive total.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and outside off. Maxwell blazes his drive through point for a brace. Just 3 runs off the over, Varun Chakravarthy is done with his 4-over spell - 0/20.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Maxwell pushes it to covers but finds the fielder.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
Review time! Shahbaz Ahmed has been given out lbw and he refers it. UltraEdge shows an inside edge and the decision has been overturned.
15.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed uses the review to save himself. Flighted ball, full and off. Shahbaz Ahmed comes across and looks to reverse sweep it but fails to middle his shot properly. The ball hits the pads and rolls to the leg side. Varun Chakravarthy puts in an appeal. The batters sneak a single. The umpire raises his finger after a lot of thought. Shahbaz Ahmed goes for the DRS and the UltraEdge detects an inside edge.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Ahmed lobs it towards covers off the leading edge.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A dot now. Flatter and outside off. Ahmed looks to cut it away. The ball takes the inner half and bounces beside the keeper.
