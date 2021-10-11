Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Narine punches it through off the back foot for another single, at sweeper cover.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Rana skips down the track to a full-length delivery, outside off. He throws his bat at it. The ball takes the bottom end and goes to third man for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Rana hangs back and pushes it gently to point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Rana defends it to the leg side.
Harshal Patel (2-0-13-2) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over! On the pads, Rana tucks it to deep square leg. The batters cross for a single. The runs are ticking for Kolkata. 6 from this one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Narine sweeps it through square leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Rana clips it to square leg for another run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads. Narine pushes it to point for a run. Sensible.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Rana gets low and works it to square leg for a quick single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Loopy ball, on leg. Narine looks to sweep it but misses. The ball rolls out off the pads. The batters collect a leg bye. A mild appeal from Chahal follows, nothing from the umpire.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Narine hits it to long on for a single. 22 from the over and 38 needed now off 48 balls.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and sliding down leg. Narine leaves it alone. Wide called. 100 up!
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way. Narine is taking away the game here. He gets the third maximum of the over. Slower one, fuller and outside off. Good extension of arms by Narine. He gets under the ball and muscles it over the long off fence for a biggie. AB de Villiers leaps near the ropes but the ball goes over him with ease.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure on the bowler now. He does not want to bowl in the hitting arc of Narine. A full-length ball, wide outside off. Narine leaves it alone. Wide called.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back maximums. It is all going right for Narine today. First with the ball now with the bat. Slower one, full and on leg. Narine hangs back and whips it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Narine has come out with the freedom to hit and he starts with a biggie. Slightly short and on middle, Sunil Narine camps back and looks to pull it away. The ball takes the top edge and flies over the fine leg fence.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Rana works it towards long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Rana hangs back and flicks it to mid-wicket.
Sunil Narine has been promoted up the order to bring the rate further down. Also, Dan Christian is into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Whenever Virat Kohli needs a wicket, he dials Harshal Patel's number. And he never disappoints. A tidy over by him and it ends with a prized wicket of Iyer. Patel serves a short ball, sliding down the leg side at 132.1 kph, Venkatesh Iyer hangs back and looks to pull it across the line. The ball takes the gloves and goes to the right of Srikar Bharat, who moves to that side and takes a good catch. 60 needed off 54 balls, this is still Kolkata's game to lose.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Iyer stands tall and drives it to covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Fuller and on off. Rana looks to push it to the off side. But the ball takes the inside edge, scoots past the stumps and goes to backward square leg. The batters cross for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted bouncer from Harshal but it's down the leg side, Rana lets it be.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Angles in a fuller delivery on off, Iyer drives it to the right of mid off and collects another run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Rana pushes it to covers and takes a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, Venkatesh Iyer knocks it down to long on for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 139, are 110/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.