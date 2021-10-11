Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Glenn Maxwell solidly blocks it.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed steps down and hits it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Tossed up around off, turning away a bit, Shahbaz Ahmed tries to drive but gets a thick outside edge. It sneaks through the gap between the keeper and first slip for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter, down leg. Ahmed looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
Shahbaz Ahmed walks out.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Massive breakthrough for Kolkata as Mr 360 departs without doing any damage. What a night Sunil Narine is having! AB de Villiers has to walk back for 11. Narine serves a loopy ball, around middle, AB de Villiers leans forward and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball sneaks through the gap between the bat and pads to rattle the stumps.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to start with! Flatter, around middle and leg. AB de Villiers tucks it to mid-wicket for a couple. Good running.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it very full and wide outside off, AB de Villiers leaves it.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Good work in the deep by Rahul Tripathi! Full and on off. AB de Villiers sweeps it to deep square leg. Tripathi runs across in the deep and does well to save two runs for his team.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Glenn Maxwell backs away and drags it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off, AB de Villiers skips down and eases it to long on for one more.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, drilled down to long off for a single.
Varun Chakravarthy is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Flatter and on off, AB de Villiers reverse-sweeps it past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an LBW but turned down! This is full and around off, AB de Villiers gets forward and across to flick it away but misses. He gets hit on the pads. They appeal but it's not given. The impact might be outside off.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Glenn Maxwell rocks back and works it to deep point for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single. AB de Villiers is off the mark.
AB de Villiers walks out at number 5.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Huge wicket for Kolkata as the set Virat Kohli has to go back. Fair to say, Sunil Narine is the go-to man for Morgan right now! Tossed up, full and on middle at 91.2 kph, it lands and spins back in. Virat Kohli is too early into his attempted heave across the line and also fails to read the spin. The ball sneaks through and rattles the leg stump.
12.1 overs (1 Run) This one spins back in from middle, Glenn Maxwell rocks back to pull but it takes the inside edge and deflects off his pads. The ball goes in the gap at mid-wicket and they cross.
Sunil Narine comes back into the attack. His figures are 1-0-4-1 so far.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bread and butter for Kohli! A full ball, on the pads. Virat Kohli flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This was served with some pace! On a length and outside off. Kohli looks to go over covers but fails to get any bat on it. 147 kph.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly full and on middle, Maxwell nudges it to square leg for one more.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Again full and angling on the pads. Kohli whips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Kohli hits it to mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shout for an lbw, not given! On a length, around middle and leg at 146 kph, this one nips back in after landing. Maxwell hangs back and looks to flick but seems to miss it. Kolkata appeal but it's not given. The ball rolls to point and they take a leg bye. Eoin Morgan decides not to review and the replays later show that it was clipping the leg stump. Would have been the umpire's call anyway.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ferguson misses his line as he spills it down the leg side. Maxwell misses his flick.
Lockie Ferguson is brought back into the attack. 1/16 in his 2 overs so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Maxwell gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg to retain the strike. 9 from the over, Shakib finishes his 4-over spell - 0/24.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Kohli punches off the back foot towards covers for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked on the leg side for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here comes the reverse-hit! This was full and on middle, Maxwell gets into the position quickly and powers it over point for a boundary. Bangalore would hope that this shot breaks the shackles.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Kohli heaves it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Maxwell nudges it to the vacant short mid-wicket region for a single.
