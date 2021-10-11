Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) The over ends the way it started, with a couple at deep backward square leg. Siraj bowls a low full toss around leg, Gill eases it across the line for two. Another fine over by Mohammed Siraj.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Iyer only manages to hit it past his partner. The mid on fielder cuts it off to his right and they take a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Fuller and on middle, Iyer steps back to make room but ends up pushing it back to the bowler off the toe end of his blade.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Spears in a very full ball on middle, Venkatesh Iyer pushes it down towards wide mid on.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Fine stop at backward point! Back of a length, wide outside off, Gill slaps it square of the wicket on the off side. Devdutt Padikkal dives full length to his right and takes the pace off the ball. Saves three.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Siraj is into his third over now. Serves a full ball on the pads, Shubman Gill tucks it behind square leg and collects two.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Make it 15 with a single on the final ball. Slower one, full and around off, Gill pushes it gently towards point and collects a run.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and angling in around off, Venkatesh Iyer uses his feet and strokes it to extra cover for one. 14 from the over, so far.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Smart this time. Taps a length ball in the gap at covers and rotates the strike.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill gets lucky this time. A hat-trick of boundaries for Kolkata. George Garton delivers it full and in the line of the stumps, Shubman Gill steps back to hammer it through the off side but gets a big fat inside edge. It beats the stumps and scoots past the diving keeper for a boundary at fine leg.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! As a result of the last shot, George Garton goes short and delivers it around off, this time Shubman Gill sits back inside the crease and pulls it thunderously to the deep mid-wicket fence. This is smart batting.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good start to the over for Kolkata. Lovely footwork from Shubman Gill. He charges down the track to a full ball around off and drills it straight down the ground for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A tidy second over from Siraj, he gave away just 3 this time. Fullish and on middle, Venkatesh Iyer pushes it down towards mid on.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss around off, Iyer brings his bat down in time and digs it out to backward point.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Gill cuts it through point for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, Venkatesh Iyer taps it down to backward point and looks for a run. He is sent back and reaches the crease in time. Devdutt Padikkal scores a direct hit at the striker's end and the ball deflects towards square leg. They now cross for a run.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, cut away towards point for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fails to put it away. A full toss around off, Shubman Gill walks down the track and slaps it towards mid off. Dot.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two dots and Venkatesh Iyer releases the pressure with a biggie - first of the evening. George Garton digs in a short ball, around off, Iyer gets on top of the bounce and pulls it handsomely behind square leg for a maximum.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up again, around off, Venkatesh Iyer this time drives towards covers but again it's not in the gap.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length and outside off, Iyer drives it square of the wicket on the off side but finds point.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, Shubman Gill drives it down the ground and the call is for two. The mid off fielder moves across to his right to make a tumbling stop and only one results.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Mishit. George Garton darts in fuller delivery around middle and leg, Venkatesh Iyer tries to flick but gets a leading edge towards covers. They steal a quick run.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle and leg, Shubman Gill glances it through square leg and rotates the strike.
Who will start from the other end? George Garton it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Siraj comes from 'round the wicket now, full and angling in around off, Venkatesh Iyer drives it to mid off. 7 from the opening over!
0.5 over (1 Run) Good stop by Chahal. On middle and leg, Gill tickles it towards short fine leg. Chahal does well to stop the racing ball and they take a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Gill drives it off the front foot to mid off.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Siraj once again drifts down the leg side, fuller and angling in, Shubman Gill flicks it with beautiful timing and places it through mid-wicket for a glorious boundary.
0.2 over (1 Run) Venkatesh Iyer attacks the width outside off. It's on a length and Iyer stands back to slap it to deep point. They get a run.
0.1 over (1 Run) The chase is underway with a single. Siraj begins with a fuller delivery, around middle and leg, Shubman Gill flicks it to deep square leg to open his account.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 139, are 41/1. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.