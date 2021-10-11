Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Glenn Maxwell is up for a chat. The Aussie says that they had a couple of good sessions and they are looking forward to this game. About Srikar Bharat, he says that it was an amazing night and it was great to head into the playoffs in that fashion. Mentions that it gives the group a lot of confidence. Talking about himself, he says that he tries to keep it simple and is comfortable in his role and the consistency has been really rewarding. Tells that they need to score as many runs in the first 15-16 overs as the wickets here slow down at the backend. Feels that they've to stick to their game plans and be on the mark from ball one.
Did you know? Kolkata have won all of their 4 matches while chasing in the UAE leg of the Indian T20 League 2021. Have Bangalore missed a trick?
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, says that he wanted to bowl first anyway. Says the wicket looks a bit different and chasing doesn't look that bad. Adds that they have played some great games and the players are fulfilling the roles and they have started to peak at the right time. Informs that they are going in unchanged.
Virat Kohli, the Bangalore skipper, is up for a chat. Says that the wicket looks great and as the game progresses it becomes tougher to bat. Mentions that there are no changes. On Srikar Bharat's knock in the last game, Kohli replies that the youngsters stepping up to win the match is particularly pleasing and he is very happy for Srikar. Shares that the meeting has been short and sharp, focus on the basics and nothing changes for them regardless of this being the Eliminator.
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
Toss - Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan are in the middle. The former flips the coin, Heads is the call but it has come down as Tails. BANGALORE ELECT TO BAT!
How's the pitch? The first thing that Matthew Hayden points out is about the 'Sharjah sheen'. It's been missing so far but the Aussie informs that the sheen is back and the pitch doesn't have too many cracks. Let's hope to have a high-scoring game.
Last meeting - That was the game where Kolkata turned their season upside down. In their first match after the resumption, Bangalore and Kolkata faced each other and the former was bundled out for only 92. Kolkata overhauled the target in 10 overs, unearthed a new talent in Venkatesh Iyer and handed a thrashing to Virat Kohli in his 200th game for Bangalore. Is revenge in store?
If there's one team that benefited the most from the forced break, then it has to be Kolkata. They were in the doldrums with just two wins in 7 games when the season was suspended in May. The break allowed them to rethink their strategies and they have come out more fearless in the UAE leg. Under Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, who are known for their aggressive style to play the game, the players are given the license to go for the kill and you can see that in their batting. The 2-time champions would be riding high on confidence and would be aiming to outclass Bangalore yet again in the second phase.
In almost every edition of the Indian T20 League, the optimistic fans of Bangalore start this slogan - 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' (this time Cup is ours) and in 2021, they've every reason to believe that this is finally the year when they can fulfill their lifelong dream of winning the elusive trophy. Bangalore have been performing with great consistency, in both the legs of this season and have all the resources to march into Qualifier 2. Their batting has always been rock solid but for a change, this time around, they have 'performing bowlers' who haven't succumbed under pressure, thus far. Bangalore would hope to keep up the good work and avenge their last loss against Kolkata.
Eliminator! The name itself is enough to scare and put pressure. It's that stage of the tournament where one moment of brilliance or madness decides your future. All the hard work done in the past can quickly go down the drain if you're not on top of your game. Both Bangalore and Kolkata will be aware that the stakes are very high this evening, and it's time to either perform or perish. On that note, we welcome you all to the coverage of this match in Sharjah. Stay with us for more updates...
