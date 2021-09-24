Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Rayudu gets close to the delivery and cuts it towards point for a run. 79 needed more at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, flicked to the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on the pads, helped to mid-wicket for a quick run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Rayudu moves back and works it in front of square leg for a run.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ambati Rayudu opens his account with a boundary. Loopy delivery, full and outside off, Rayudu shuffles across and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ambati Rayudu is the new man in.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Soft dismissal! Bangalore have two in quick time and they have stormed back into this match. Tossed up ball, landing full on middle, Faf du Plessis kneels down for the sweep shot but is a shade early into the shot. His bottom hand comes off too as he plays it aerially to short fine leg off the top half of his blade. Navdeep Saini grabs the catch safely as he goes down. 86 needed off 65 balls, game on?
Glenn Maxwell comes in to roll his arms.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, skidding away, Moeen tries to defend but it goes off the outer edge towards the first slip fielder.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Turning the other way with some extra bounce, Moeen goes on the back foot in defense but misses.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and flighted outside off, Moeen drags his attempted slog-sweep to mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full around off, Moeen defends it by getting forward.
Moeen Ali is in at number 3.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Virat Kohli has taken a stunner! He roars in delight but Faf du Plessis asks the batsman to wait as he feels it touched the ground. Nothing on the replays though. It's a clean one, the opening stand has been broken. 86 needed off 70 balls. Coming to the delivery, it's nicely flighted and lands full around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad strides forward to play the inside-out shot probably but only manages to slice it towards backward point. It's dipping in front of the fielder but Virat Kohli reacts in time and dives forward to snap it inches above the surface. The umpires get it checked but as mentioned earlier, it's a clean catch. Can Bangalore capitalize on this breakthrough?
Is the catch cleanly taken? The umpires have gone upstairs but Kohli seems confident. The replay shows that it's a fair catch and Ruturaj Gaikwad has to depart.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad is so good with his innovative shots. Loopy delivery, full and around off, Gaikwad brings out the reverse-batted shot and powers it over backward point.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one. He keeps strike.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated and on off, Faf du Plessis drags his attempted sweep shot to backward square leg. They cross.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery, grips and turns away sharply from around off, Faf du Plessis pushes inside the line but misses it by a big margin.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and around off, Gaikwad moves back and strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, driven to covers where AB de Villiers made a diving stop.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy and full on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad sweeps it behind square leg for a couple of runs.
6.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Flatter and shorter around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back and cuts it down towards short third man. He looks for a run and Faf du Plessis responds. He races away to the other end where the throw comes and Srikar Bharat breaks the stumps. They appeal, it's referred upstairs but the replays find Faf du Plessis safe.
Is that a Run Out? The umpires have gone upstairs. Faf du Plessis has made it in time. The decision on the big screen is NOT OUT!
6.5 overs (0 Run) A googly around middle and leg, spinning in, Gaikwad gets back and punches it to the off side. Finds the cover fielder.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Two dots now. Fuller one, on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it towards the cover region where the fielder does well to make a diving stop.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and off, Gaikwad plays late but finds the point fielder.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Again the length is very full and the line is on middle, Faf du Plessis knocks it down to wide long on and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, full and around leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it down through mid off for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! The Chennai openers have plundered the bowling and have made a fast start. Both Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad seem to be confident out there. Virat Kohli has chopped and changed his bowlers in the Powerplay but hasn't found any respite. Bangalore shouldn't be too disheartened as we saw what happened in the first innings in the middle overs. Can the Bangalore bowlers pull up their socks and get back into the game?
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bludgeoned. Navdeep Saini speeds in and serves a very full ball around off, Faf du Plessis stays back, clears his front leg and spanks it past the left side of the mid off fielder. It reaches the fence in a flash. At the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are roaring at 59/0, under 100 needed now!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad punches it off his back foot to the left of extra cover for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Saini goes fuller and on middle, Faf du Plessis drills it down to mid on and picks up a single as the fielder inside the ring cuts it off.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! A half-tracker again, slower one at 110 clicks, Faf du Plessis picks it up this time, stays on the back foot and pulls it powerfully to the deep mid-wicket. He has knocked the stitches out of this one. 50 up!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Clever slower one. At 126.9 kph, Saini goes short and on middle, Faf du Plessis tries his best to pull but is way too early into the shot.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Huge! Faf du Plessis is a magnificent Powerplay batsman for Chennai. Saini delivers it on a length and in the line of the stumps, Faf clears his front leg and hoists it over long on for a maximum.
