Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle and leg. Devdutt Padikkal ducks under this one. The runs keep flowing for Bangalore. 8 runs coming off this one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Thaukur bangs in a short ball, on off. Kohli stays back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The batters take another single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A full-length ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal stays back and pushes it through point. They take one.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUMPED! Devdutt Padikkal is on a roll. Slightly short and outside off. Devdutt Padikkal hangs back and cuts it through point. The ball races away to the boundary. There is no stopping that one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Hurls a length ball, on off. Kohli stays back and tucks it to mid-wicket. He takes off for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Thakur serves a length ball, on the pads. Padikkal stays back and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball clips the pads and goes to the leg side. The batters collect a leg bye.
Shardul Thakur (1-0-10-0) has been brought back into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Floated, around off. Padikkal slices it to point and gets a single. 12 runs off the over.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Quicker. Full and around off. Padikkal drives it wide of long off. The batters pick two runs before the fielder cuts it out.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Magnificent! Tossed up, full and on off. Padikkal skips down the track and powers it over the long on fence for a biggie. Padikkal looks in some touch here.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated and on off. Kohli pushes it towards long off for another single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Little bit of spin. Loopy ball, around off. The ball turns in a bit. Padikkal gets low and guides it late towards short third man. They take one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker. Flatter, around middle and leg. Kohli hangs back and flicks it to square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads and easily flicked away to deep backward square leg for another single. 9 from Bravo's first over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle and leg. Padikkal nudges it on the leg side and rotates the strike.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery, on a length and on the pads. Kohli tucks it towards mid-wicket for another single and moves into the 40s.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower ball, this one is way down the leg side. Wide signalled.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was classic Kohli! Pitched up, on off and Virat Kohli uses his wrists and just flicks it in between the fielders at long on and deep mid-wicket. The ball goes on the bounce and into the ropes.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, Padikkal caresses it to deep cover for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Bravo starts with a loopy ball, on middle. This one kept dipping into the batter. Devdutt Padikkal does well to keep it out.
Strategic Time-Out! It has been all about Bangalore till now. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have started off with a bang. They have marched on to a score of 61/0. Chennai would be hoping to put the brakes on the scoring rate in the middle overs and the best way to do it is by picking wickets. Can they succeed? Dwayne Bravo to bowl after the break...
6.6 overs (0 Run) Jadeja gives this one a bit of flight and bowls it on the middle stump line. Kohli strides out to defend. 6 from Jadeja's first.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A tad bit short and Padikkal rocks back to cut it to deep point for a run.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter again and on middle. Padikkal keeps it out to covers.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, outside off. Padikkal cuts it off the back foot but straight to point.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up, full and on off. Devdutt Padikkal hits this one back over the bowler's head and the ball races into the fence.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Jadeja starts with a fullish ball on the pads. Kohli nudges it past square leg for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is brought into the attack. He replaces Shardul Thakur.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Kohli taps it down in front of the keeper. He looks at his partner who shows interest in a run and they go for it. MS Dhoni has a shy at the striker's end but misses. 55/0 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on leg, an off cutter, Devdutt Padikkal flicks it behind square leg for a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short again, down the leg side, Devdutt Padikkal tries to work it away but gets into a little bit of tangle. Misses. Called a wide!
5.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Virat taps it down to the right side of short third man for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Hazlewood goes short and delivers it on middle, Kohli steps back to make room and plays a hammer-pull to fetch a boundary at mid-wicket. 50 up!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Josh Hazlewood bends his back to dig in a short ball, Virat Kohli gives the charge but mistimes his pull shot towards short mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and outside off, Devdutt Padikkal hangs on the back foot and guides it down to deep backward point for a single.
