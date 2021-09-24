Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. David pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Massive chance but a tough one! A full-length ball, outside off. Maxwell throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball takes the outer half and flies towards cover. Suresh Raina comes running from extra cover to his left, he puts in a dive but the ball goes past him. The batters take a single. If it was Raina 2-3 years ago, he was a goner.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. A length ball, around off. Maxwell stays back and looks to defend it out but misses.
Tim David, the debutant, comes in now. Also, Dwayne Bravo (2-0-12-1) is brought back into the attack.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur gets two wickets in two deliveries. He is getting his side back into the game. A slower short ball, on middle and off, and this one does not rise much. Devdutt Padikkal struggled today against the short ball and looks to ramp this one over short third man by going down low. The lack of pace doesn't help him as the ball goes straight into the hands of Ambati Rayudu at short third man.
The 'Big Show', Glenn Maxwell is in at number 4.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur gets the big wicket of AB de Villiers. Just when ABD was getting into the groove, Thakur made sure he sends him back packing. Thakur hurls it short and slow outside off, AB de Villiers throws his bat at it as he attempts to crack it through the line. The ball though goes high in the air off the bottom end of the bat towards covers. Suresh Raina does not have to move an inch, he cups the ball safely in his palms.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur bangs in a short ball, on off. AB de Villiers stays inside the crease and looks to pull it away but misses.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! AB de Villiers goes big this time. A length ball, on off. AB de Villiers hangs back and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Devdutt Padikkal stays back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The batters take a single this time.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A full-length ball, around off. Devdutt Padikkal works it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Strategic Time-Out! 13 runs in the last over, otherwise, it was a good passage of play for Chennai after the 10th over mark. They pulled things back a shade through some tidy bowling and also managed to remove Virat Kohli from the crease. Now, four overs are left in the innings and Bangalore would be eyeing a big finish. With AB de Villiers in the middle along with a set batsman in Devdutt Padikkal, Bangalore would be looking to get close to the 200-run mark. It's all about limiting the damage in the end overs as far as Chennai are concerned. Let's see how it pans out.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Josh Hazlewood serves it on a length, around off. AB de Villiers drives it through extra cover. The batters pick up two before the fielder in the deep cuts it off. A good over for Bangalore. 13 runs coming off it!
15.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Padikkal punches it through covers for a single.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A full-length ball, on off. Devdutt Padikkal stays back and muscles it over the long on fence for a maximum. First boundary after the 13th over.
15.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! This one did not bounce as much as anticipated by AB de Villiers. A length ball, on the bodyline. AB de Villiers hangs back and looks to pull it away but misses. The ball goes on to hit his body and rolls to the off side. The batters collect a leg bye.
15.2 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR...SAFE! Devdutt Padikkal tries to be innovative this time. A full toss outside off, Padikkal moves across and scoops it over the keeper's head towards fine leg. Ambati Rayudu gives it a chase but the ball lands safely just in front of him. They take one.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Josh Hazlewood serves a full-length ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal puhses it towards deep point. The batters pick up two comfortably.
