Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) CATCH IT...Safe! Floated, full and outside off. Raina skips down the track and lifts it towards cover. The ball lands short of the man in the deep. They take a single this time.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Raina defends it to cover of the front foot.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Rayudu prods and pushes it through cover. They take one.
Suresh Raina comes in at number 5 and Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought back on to complete his spell.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Harshal Patel strikes. Ali did not pick up the slower one and he pays the price for it. Full and on the pads. Ali thought the ball would be quicker and he wanted to use the pace on it, but he completely misjudges the delivery. Ali closes the face of the bat early and it flies off the leading edge to mid-wicket. Virat Kohli settles under it and takes an easy catch. 39 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Rayudu stays inside the crease and pulls it towards fine leg. The batters take one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! A length ball, around off. Rayudu hangs back and guides it towards short third man but straight to the fielder.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Patel hurls a length ball, around middle and leg. Ali stays back and pulls it to deep square leg. They take a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Ambati Rayudu drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Ali could not capitalize on the Free Hit! A full-length ball, outside off. Ali throws his bat at it. The ball flies towards covers but lands in the vacant real area. The batters take a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! A length ball, outside off. This one nips in a bit. Ambati Rayudu stays back and cuts it through point for a single. It's a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit to follow.
Harshal Patel comes in to replace Glenn Maxwell.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Ambati Rayudu works it towards long on for another run. 12 runs off it. Another good over for Chennai.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Ali reverse sweeps it towards short third man for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted full and around middle. Ambati Rayudu prods and flicks it to mid-wicket for another run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Looped up, on the pads. Ali stays back and flicks it to square leg for a run.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and on the pads. Ali hangs back and pulls it through backward square leg. The batters call for two and get two easily.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! This time Moeen Ali gets into the act. Floated full and on off, Ali gets low and slog-sweeps it massively over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Chennai look in control of the chase at the moment but in the Indian T20 League, things can change around in a jiffy.
Wanindu Hasaranga (2-0-17-0) is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A good end to the over by Ambati Rayudu. Floated, full and around off. Rayudu gets low and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie. This also brings up 100 for Chennai!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Darted on the pads. Ali flicks it wide of long on for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Ambati Rayudu stays back and pushes it to covers for another single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Ali pushes it through covers for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker. Full and sliding down leg. Ali stays back and looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball clips the pads and rolls to the leg side.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on off. Ambati Rayudu skips down the track and drags his attempted heave over mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Chahal drifts it on the pads. Ambati Rayudu clips it to wide long on for a run. He keeps the strike. A good over for Chennai. 12 runs coming off it. 67 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Ali shuffles across and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single this time.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Floated, full and on off. Ali hangs back and powers it inside-out over the cover fence for a biggie. He connected well.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loopy ball, outside off. The ball turns away. Ali hangs back and looks to chase it but misses. Wide called and Kohli is unhappy.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle. Ambati Rayudu works it down the ground towards long on for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Googly, on the pads. Ali tucks it to square leg for another single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Ambati Rayudu pushes it to point. The batter takes off for a single. Wanindu Hasaranga collects the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. Ali was safe inside the crease.
