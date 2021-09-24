Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, banged into the pitch and on the leg stump line. Padikkal waits for it but still mistimes his pull. The ball goes uppishly towards deep backward square leg and they get a single. Padikkal wants the second but it's never on. 4 from the over, another good one for Chennai.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and de Villiers tucks it off the back foot towards deep mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A good yorker from Shardul Thakur. This one is around the leg stump and Devdutt Padikkal gets all jammed up. The ball hits the pads and goes on the leg side. They do get a leg bye.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length again and on middle and leg. AB de Villiers pushes it towards wide long on and gets across quickly. He thinks about the second but decides against it.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Mistimed! Short in length and outside off, AB tries to cut but ends up chopping it down the pitch.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Can't get that one through. Pitched up, around off and AB de Villiers creamed it straight to Raina at covers.
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. His figures are 2-0-17-0 so far. He replaces Ravindra Jadeja.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss and this is driven down to long on for a single. Just 3 runs from it and the big wicket of Virat Kohli.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, wide of off stump. Padikkal steers it to the left of short third man and sets off for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) This is clever bowling from Bravo. Full and wide, Padikkal looks to get some bat on it but fails to do so.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy slower ball, on middle. De Villiers pushes it to wide long on and gets off the mark with a single.
Who will walk out next? Will they send Srikar Bharat or will they tweak the order a bit and send out AB de Villiers? They go with the latter option and out comes AB de Villiers at number 3. It was a no-brainer, to be honest, after the kind of start Bangalore have got.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Nelson strikes. The man with the golden arm, Dwayne Bravo has done it again. Bravo has finally broken this opening stand and Chennai will breathe a huge sigh of relief. This one is in the slot and the bottom hand comes into play again from Kohli. He whips it across the line but the ball goes straight down to deep mid-wicket and Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch. Afterwards, he even teases to touch the ropes. End of a fantastic knock from Virat Kohli.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Virat Kohli goes for the big swing across the line but misses the ball.
Dwayne Bravo comes back into the attack. His figures read 1-0-9-0 so far. He replaces Deepak Chahar.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, but it's short and outside off. Kohli goes deep in his crease to ease it past point and gets a single. That's the end of Ravindra Jadeja's spell.
12.5 overs (1 Run) This one is fired in full and outside off. Padikkal guides it to third man for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A tad bit fuller and outside off. Padikkal tries to squeeze it out late but misses.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, Kohli cuts it off the back foot to deep cover for a run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) My word! That one gripped and turned away a mile. Jadeja tosses it up on middle and leg and the ball just turns away sharply, leaving Kohli bamboozled as he tries to play inside the line. Almost took the outside edge.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Virat Kohli and it's been a true skipper's knock so far! Jadeja drifts onto the pads and Kohli tickles it very fine and the ball races into the fine leg fence. King Kohli made his intentions very clear right from the beginning and his attacking mindset has worked for Bangalore.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Virat Kohli will retain the strike with a single through covers. Good comeback from Chahar after conceding a boundary on the first ball.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, banged into the pitch and it's outside off. Padikkal pulls it to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
11.4 overs (1 Run) This time it's very full and outside off. Kohli squeezes it out towards the cover-point region and picks up a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, on middle. Kohli blocks it out at the last moment after picking the variation late.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, eased down through covers for a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Devdutt Padikkal and this has been an innings of a high calibre so far. Deepak Chahar hurls a length ball, outside off from around the stumps. Padikkal goes up and over backward point and picks up a boundary. 6th fifty in the Indian T20 League for Padikkal, coming off 35 balls. 100 comes up as well!
Deepak Chahar comes back into the attack. His figures read 2-0-23-0 so far. The pacer has taken some beating in his two overs. Can he redeem himself?
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another quicker one, wide of the off stump line. Padikkal cuts it through point and gets another one.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Fired in on the pads and Padikkal flicked it to the left of deep square leg. He raced back for the second run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, outside off. Padikkal decides not to play at it in the end.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and very wide. Padikkal squeezes it out towards deep point and gets two as Thakur fumbles it in the deep.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, angling into leg stump. Kohli tucks it towards square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Angled in on middle and leg, Kohli steps out and clips it to mid-wicket.
