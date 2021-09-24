Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Aiyyooo...some extra bounce. Slower one, on a length around leg, it grips and jumps onto the batsman.
Faf du Plessis is unhappy with the movement around the side-screen. This is the second time that Mohammed Siraj has been stopped mid-way his delivery stride due to movement behind him. The umpire sorts it out and play can go on.
The batsman pulls out.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row now. Mohammed Siraj fires in a length ball on middle and leg, angling in, Faf du Plessis fails to middle his shot properly and it deflects off his pads to covers. He looks for a run but is sent back.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Faf du Plessis punches it firmly off his back foot to covers but finds the fielder inside the ring.
2.1 overs (1 Run) AERIAL! Just short of the fielder. Siraj darts in cross-seam delivery, on a fuller length around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to flick but shuts the face of his bat a bit early. It goes aerially to short third man but doesn't carry to Navdeep Saini stationed there. The batsmen cross.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Saini gets away with a poor delivery. A full toss on middle, du Plessis hangs back and pushes it to covers. A dot ball to finish a 10-run over.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off, du Plessis turns it through square leg and scampers back for the second run.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Saini goes short and delivers it outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad punches it off his back foot to deep backward point for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and leg, angling down, Faf tries to glance it across the line but it takes his thigh pad and rolls to square leg. A leg bye is pinched.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Faf du Plessis brings out the innovation very early in the chase and has nailed it all the way. Nothing wrong with the delivery, just the class of the batsman. Navdeep Saini sticks to the line outside off, it's served on a length, du Plessis shuffles across the stumps and scoops it all the way over fine leg. Fantastic!
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his spell with a shortish ball on off, du Plessis remains on the back foot and pushes it to covers.
Navdeep Saini to steam in from the opposite end.
0.6 over (1 Run) In the region outside off, Faf plays late and helps it down to third man for another run. 8 from the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) On a length and closer to off, Ruturaj Gaikwad guides it down to third man for a single.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor length and line. Short and wide outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad attacks it with all his power and slaps it through the line. It drops in front of the point fielder and bounces over him to go to the fence.
0.3 over (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Short in length again, outside off, du Plessis slices his attempted square-cut wide of backward point. They cross.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Faf du Plessis stays back and plays it down to the off side. He lets out a big shout of no immediately.
0.1 over (1 Run) Shot, great timing. This shows that Gaikwad has been in excellent form. Fuller in length, outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad strides forward and drives it to the left of mid off for a single. Chennai are underway.
