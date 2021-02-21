Robin Uthappa joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player auction after a successful trade deal between the three-time IPL champions and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Uthappa represented RR in the previous edition and scored 196 runs in 12 matches. On Sunday, in a video posted on Twitter, Uthappa said that getting picked for CSK is like a "desire come true" moment for him. He also mentioned that he wanted to win a tournament with former India skipper MS Dhoni before the latter hanged up his boots from all forms of the game.

"It is a little bit of a desire come true for me. It has been 12-13 years since I played alongside MS Dhoni and I've wanted to play and win a tournament with him before he retires," Uthappa said in a video tweeted by CSK.

Robin Uthappa was part of the 2007 World Cup-winning Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament under MS Dhoni.

Uthappa had scored 113 runs in the World T20 in South Africa back in 2007 with a strike-rate of 113.

In the IPL, Uthappa is a veteran having played 189 games.

He has scored 4607 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 130, with the help of 24 half-centuries.