Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Ishan Kishan is there for a chat. He says that it is good to get runs for his team. States that he is feeling really good. Goes onto say that he thinks that it was good to field first as they got an idea about how to play on this wicket. Says that they planned to play straight and they executed really well. Tells that he feels ups and downs are a big part of any sportsman and they have a great supporting staff. Says that he had a chat with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya and they have been really supportive. Adds that they have been talking about Kolkata losing their next game but they (Mumbai) need to play with the same energy in their last game.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan skipper, says that it was a challenging wicket to bat on, especially in the first innings and it was a massive difference from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Adds that Abu Dhabi was one of the best batting wickets but at Sharjah, it was tough. Goes onto say that, they would like to take some time off and they will try to play better in their last game. States that Mumbai came out strong and they batted really well.
Earlier on in the innings, after being put to bat, Rajasthan could not find any inspiration with the blade. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and Mumbai restricted them to a below-par score of 90 runs. Later, Mumbai came out to bat and chased down the target with ease. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony!
Rajasthan had a difficut task ahead of them! Their bowlers had a huge task in front of them. They did not have much runs to defend on the board. The bowlers could not stem up the run flow. Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya were the only bowlers who snared a wicket each. In the end, it was not a good day for Rajasthan.
Ishan Kishan rises from the ashes for Mumbai! They had 91 runs to chase down, to keep their hopes to get into the playoffs alive and they did that with ease. Rohit Sharma was on the attack from the word go. He smacked 14 runs in the very first over, to build a solid foundation for the chase. Kishan, though started off slowly, but he grew well into the innings. Once, Sharma fell out, Kishan took the charge and along with Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai grabbed a few boundaries. But once the latter fell, it was all about Ishan Kishan. He went on to make his half-ton which came along with the winnings runs. After a rough patch in this season, Kishan certainly needed an innings like this to boost his confidence.
A convincing victory for Mumbai. 91 was not a huge ask for their batters and they chased it down with ease. This is an important win for them, as the net run rate comes into play. Rajasthan bowlers could not keep the run flow in control and could not make it difficult for the opposition.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is it! Kishan seals the game in style and he also brings up his fifty! Mumbai win the match comprehensively by 8 wickets! Length ball, on middle. Ishan Kishan sends it sailing over long on for a biggie!
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan hangs back and punches it through covers for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Kishan plays it to long on for a biggie.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit! This is the Ishan Kishan we saw in 2020! Full ball on the pads, Kishan powers it over long on for a biggie.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whacked! Low full toss on middle, Kishan makes full use of the Free Hit as he thrashes this over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.4 overs (3 Runs) Full ball on middle, Kishan looks to heave it away but gets an inside edge to deep square leg for two. Ohh no, it is another no ball. Another Free Hit.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Kishan punches it to cover. Sakariya has overstepped and it is a no ball. A Free Hit will follow.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flicked away! Full ball on the pads, Kishan flicks it to deep square leg for a boundary. Looks like Kishan has found his form back.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Kishan pushes it to cover.
7.1 overs (3 Runs) Another piece of excellent fielding from Glenn Phillips! He is a remarkable fielder! Good-length ball on the pads, Hardik looks to smack it out of the park but gets a top edge towards deep mid-wicket. It lands safely. Phillips sprints towards it from deep square leg. He dives and seems to have made a very good stop. The umpires want to check if it is a clean save and it is. Three taken.
Chetan Sakariya (2-1-12-1) comes back to bowl.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on off, HP pushes it to deep cover for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Pandya plays it to cover.
6.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Good length on the pads, Kishan looks to flick but it goes off the pads to the leg side. A leg bye.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball outside off, Pandya punches it to deep cover for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Ishan slashes it to deep point for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Kishan punches it to cover.
Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai are looking to finish things off in a hurry in order to improve their net run rate! They have lost 2 wickets but they need just 35 runs more to seal the game! Rajasthan would be hoping for a miracle to turn things around in their favour.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Pandya works it to mid on.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Pandya defends it back to the bowler.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mustafizur Rahman pulls his length back a bit and gets his reward. Good-length ball on off, Yadav looks to go over mid off but is a tad early into the shot. It goes off the upper half of the bat towards mid off and Mahipal Lomror, the substitute fielder takes a simple catch.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed away! Full ball outside off, Yadav slashes it over the point fielder for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball down the leg side, Yadav looks to flick but misses.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Yadav defends it to point.
5.1 overs (3 Runs) Sublime timing! Good-length ball on off, Kishan times it through the point region. Phillips runs across from deep cover and slides to pull the back in. Three taken.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.2 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 91, are 94/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.