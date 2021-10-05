Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Miller stays back and taps it to point.
Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces Kieron Pollard into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! A length ball, on the pads. Glenn Phillips hangs back and flicks it to the leg side. A great over by James Neesham. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Phillips pushes it towards mid on.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Miller gets off the mark with a single! Full length and outside off. Miller stays back and pushes it through cover for a run.
David Miller is the next man in.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! What an impact Neesham has had after coming back into the side. He grabs his second wicket of the game. Neesham hurls in a full-length ball, outside off. Shivam Dube hangs back and looks to push it through cover. The ball takes the inside edge and drags on to disturb the stumps. Rajasthan are in a spot of bother.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! On a length, on the fourth stump line. Glenn Phillips pushes it through covers for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Glenn Phillips stays back and defends it to the leg side.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan were off to a flying start but could not capitalize on it. Lewis and Jaiswal were playing smartly and were getting the boundaries at regular intervals. But then, Nathan Coulter-Nile came into the attack to get rid of Jaiswal who was looking dangerous in the middle. Soon after, Lewis and Samson were sent back, leaving Rajasthan in a spot of bother. Mumbai are clearly ahead in the game. They have already taken three wickets and would look to keep picking up wickets at regular intervals. Rajasthan would hope Dube and Phillips stitch a crucial partnership to take their side to safer shores.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Glenn Phillips hangs back and cuts it to sweeper cover for one. Just 4 runs off the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) In the air, but safe! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Shivam Dube looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of the bat and uppishly towards sweeper cover. The batters cross for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Dube guides it to short third man.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good running between the wickets! Length ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips plays it to cover and takes a quick run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Glenn Phillips punches it to cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Pollard starts with a length ball, outside off. Dube drills it to long off for a run.
Kieron Pollard is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on middle. Glenn Phillips flicks it to mid-wicket.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shivam Dube looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of the bat towards Jayant Yadav at backward point who fumbles and concedes a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Phillips is off the mark! Good-length ball, around off. Phillips taps it to wide of cover and takes a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, just outside off. Glenn Phillips pushes it to Hardik Pandya at mid of, off the front foot.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips digs it out back to the bowler.
Glenn Phillips comes out to bat now.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A dream start for James Neesham as he strikes on his very first ball of the game! Rajasthan are in a spot of bother now as they lose their skipper! Good-length ball, outside off. Sanju Samson reaches out and looks to drive on the up but it goes off the outer part of the bat and straight to Jayant Yadav at backward point who takes a good catch diving forward.
James Neesham is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Dube hangs back and pushes it to cover. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 41/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Shivam Dube looks to defend but he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Shivam Dube blocks it out.
Shivam Dube is the next man in.
Review time! Evin Lewis has been given out LBW! He has taken the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows all reds. Lewis goes and takes the review along with him.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Jasprit Bumrah strikes this time and he gets rid of the dangerous Evin Lewis! Huge wicket this in the context of the game! Good-length ball, jagging back in from middle. Lewis looks to heave it away but he misses as the ball stays a touch low and hits him on his back thigh. Bumrah appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Lewis takes the review but in vain as the Ball Tracker shows all reds.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, coming in with the angle, from middle. Evin Lewis pushes it to mid-wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Back of a length, down leg. Evin Lewis stays back and whips it through the square leg region for a boundary.
