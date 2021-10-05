Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rahman looks to chase it but misses.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Full length and on off. Rahman hangs back and works it towards mid off.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Rahman swings hard and plays it back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Full length and on off. Rahman blocks it out.
Trent Boult to bowl the last over of the innings!
18.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Yadav blocks it out watchfully.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Mustafizur Rahman guides it towards third man for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Nathan Coulter-Nile gets his fourth wicket of the game. Brilliant bowling from him. A good-length ball, around off. The ball jags in. Chetan Sakariya hangs back and looks to play it across the line but misses. The ball goes through to disturb the furniture.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Chetan Sakariya moves away and pushes it to cover.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! A much-needed boundary for Rajasthan. Does not matter how it comes. A length ball, outside off. Chetan Sakariya looks to poke it out. The ball takes the outside edge and goes past the keeper. The ball races away to the fence at third man.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off. Chetan Sakariya pushes it to cover.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Yadav hangs back and defends it out.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Chetan Sakariya could not make the most of the Free Hit. Full length and on leg. Chetan Sakariya swings at it. The ball takes the inside edge and rolls to the leg side. They take one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Chetan Sakariya leaves it alone. The umpire signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit to follow.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length and outside off. Chetan Sakariya hangs back and taps it to point.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Bumrah fires in a yorker length delivery, on off. Chetan Sakariya blocks it out.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer and on middle. Chetan Sakariya ducks under this one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Chetan Sakariya defends it out watchfully.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Yadav defends it to cover.
Kuldip Yadav is the next man in.

16.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Yadav looks to defend it out but misses.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Nathan Coulter-Nile gets his third wicket of the game. A length ball, around off. The ball nips in off the pitch. Miller hangs back and looks to defend it out but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Nathan Coulter-Nile appeals and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Miller wants a review but there are no reviews left.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Chetan Sakariya gets an outside edge. The ball goes towards third man. The batters cross for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Miller stays back and guides it towards third man for a run.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Miller hangs back and defends it to cover.
Chetan Sakariya walks out now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Jasprit Bumrah sends back Gopal for a golden duck! What a delivery to get rid of him! Length ball, angling in from off and holding its line slightly. Shreyas Gopal has a poke at it and it takes the outside edge. Ishan Kishan, behind the sticks, moves across low to his right and takes a good catch.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Miller tickles it to fine leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, banged into the deck, around middle. Miller looks oto defend but it hits the splice of the bat and the ball lands on the deck.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Miller drives but finds the backward point fielder.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on middle. Miller flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, jagging back in and staying low. Miller looks to defend but it takes the toe end of the bat and onto the pitch.
