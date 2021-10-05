Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! James Neesham picks up his third wicket and Rajasthan slip even further! He bangs it into the deck, around off. Tewatia swivels and looks to pull but the ball holds onto the pitch and arrives slowly at him, the ball takes an outside edge and the ball goes to Ishan Kishan, the keeper who pouches it.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Rahul Tewatia looks to cut but he misses.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Another length ball, on leg. Tewatia turns it to wide of the fine leg fielder for a couple of runs.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling back in from middle. Miller flicks it behind square on the leg side for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Tewatia drags it to long on and collects a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Tewatia drives but finds Kieron Pollard at covers.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, banged into the deck. Tewatia tucks it to the left of the bowler and takes a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Miller pushes it uppishly to sweeper cover for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Tewatia pushes it to cover for a brace!
13.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller, around off. Miller taps it to point and takes a quick run.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball, around off. Miller looks to flick but closes the face of his bat too early and ball dabs onto the deck.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, shorter in length, around off. Rahul Tewatia pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai are clearly dominating with the ball. They have left Rajasthan in an unpleasant position with 5 wickets down. Rajasthan would want Miller and Tewatia to stick around for long and help their side to get a defendable score on the board. Mumbai will be eager to snare a couple of more wickets and get into the tail.
Strategic Time-Out!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, down leg. Rahul Tewatia tickles it to fine leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Miller looks to drive but it takes the outside edge towards third man for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, shorter in length, outside off. Rahul Tewatia stays back and punches it behind square on the off side for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, strayed on the pads. Miller tickles it to fine leg for another single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Rahul Tewatia cuts it towards Jasprit Bumrah at third man for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Miller flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Rahul Tewatia blocks it onto the pitch.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Darted, on the pads. Rahul Tewatia defends it to the left of the bowler.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Miller works it towards long on for a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full toss and on off. Miller plays it to cover. Rohit Sharma dives to his left and makes a good stop.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Tewatia works it to sweeper cover for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Tewatia pushes it to cover.
Jayant Yadav is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Rahul Tewatia drives it towards long on for a run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads. Rahul Tewatia flicks it to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full-length delivery, outside off. Miller pushes it towards mid off. Nathan Coulter-Nile collects the ball and underams it at the non-striker's end but misses. Miller could make it safely inside the crease. They get a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Full length, on off. Tewatia hangs back and works it to cover for another run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. The ball keeps low after pitching. Miller pushes it to cover for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full length and on off. Miller hangs back and digs it out.
