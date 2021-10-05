Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
2.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Sharma defends it out towards short third man.
Shreyas Gopal is into the attack now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A great start for Chetan Sakariya. Full and on off. Kishan pushes it towards mid off. A maiden over for Chetan Sakariya.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots on the trot! A full-length ball, on off. Kishan leans in and drives it to cover but he cannot find the gap.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off. Kishan hangs back and defends it to cover.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Make that 3 dots in a row! A length ball, outside off. Kishan plays it late and guides it towards short third man.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots on the trot! A length ball, on middle and off. Kishan defends it to cover off the outer half.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Low full toss, on the pads. Kishan hangs back and defends it to mid-wicket.
Chetan Sakariya will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) A couple more to end the over! Full-length ball, on off. Sharma drives it through covers. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out. Mumbai are off to a flying start, 14 runs off it.
0.5 over (6 Runs) SIX! The Hitman is doing what he does best. A length ball, on off. Sharma hangs back and smokes it over the long off fence for a maximum. Clean as a whistle.
0.4 over (2 Runs) A couple now! Full and on the pads. Sharma flicks it to deep mid-wicket. The batters take two runs comfortably.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Top Shot! Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary. A length ball, on off. Sharma hangs back and drives it through cover. The ball goes through the gap and into the boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and on middle. Sharma works it to mid on.
0.1 over (0 Run) A dot to start with! Rahman serves a full-length ball, on off. Sharma hangs back and defends it to mid off.
