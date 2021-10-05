Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldip Yadav (In for Akash Singh), Shreyas Gopal (In for Mayank Markande), Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (In for Quinton de Kock), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham (In for Krunal Pandya), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan skipper, says that in this tournament, they face different challenges and they have a combination that can win on this wicket. Adds that they have to keep on trusting their players and their routines. States that they have made two changes as Shreyas Gopal replaces Mayank Markande and Kuldip Yadav comes in for Akash Singh.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, is up for a chat. He says, they will bowl first. Mentions they have tried everything in this UAE leg, they have tried bowling first or batting first. In this game, they feel it is better to chase the target. Adds they have done the hard work and will hope they display it on the pitch. Adds, by saying they need to focus on their game, and everything will fall into place. Also says, they have two changes coming into this game. Ishan Kishan comes in for Quinton de Kock and James Neesham comes in for Krunal Pandya.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to bowl.
PITCH REPORT - Murali Karthik is down for the pitch report. He says that this pitch has been used twice and both the times the team that has chased, has won the match. Tells that run scoring would be a bit tough and the pitch looks pretty dark. Signs off by saying that the team winning the toss should bowl first.
Rajasthan too, haven't had the best of tournaments so far but they would be high on confidence having beaten a strong Chennai side in their previous game. But they are going to be playing at Sharjah for the first time this season and the pitches here have been very different to the other two venues. It will be interesting to see the approach of Rajasthan's batters, especially after their last game where they chased 190 with utmost ease. Will we witness another spectacular batting display from the men in pink and blue or will Mumbai's bowlers give a tough time to them? We will find that soon as it promises to be a mouth-watering clash. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Mumbai, the defending champions, have not played anywhere close to their potential so far and they are placed 7th in the points table due to poor net run rate. They haven't clicked as a unit in the second leg and that could cost them a spot in the playoffs. Their batting unit hasn't found the right rhythm on the slowish surfaces in UAE and they are in desperate need of some vital contributions from their top as well as middle order. The experienced bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have also been a tad inconsistent and they would be eager to put their best foot forward while they take the field against Rajasthan. Rohit Sharma and his boys are known to overcome tough situations and they will be looking to bounce back harder.
Hello folks! Welcome to game number 51 of the Indian T20 League where Rajasthan will go up against Mumbai. We are already in the business end of the tournament and the race to grab the fourth spot and enter into the playoffs is heating up. Both these teams have all to play for as this is a must-win encounter for them.
....Match Day....
