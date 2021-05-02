Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has been transferred to a hospital, the franchise said in a statement on Sunday. KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday and after not responding to medications he was taken to the emergency room. "KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," PBKS said in a statement.

Punjab Kings are set to face Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad later in the day. With KL Rahul out of the match, Chris Gayle will lead the side in his absence against the Delhi Capitals.

Gayle had led the side for a brief period when KL Rahul went off the field in their last encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.