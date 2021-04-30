Punjab Kings, languishing at the sixth place on the points table, will face a stiff challenge when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. Punjab have just two wins out of six games so far in the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led RCB are coming into this game after securing a thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Capitals while Punjab Kings will look to solve their middle-order problems as they suffered a five-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous fixture. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have been in fine form and their bowlers too have been performing well this season. For Punjab Kings, their skipper KL Rahul has been the only consistent performer and they will need other big players to step up if they want to get past RCB.

Which stadium will host the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) IPL 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) IPL 2021 match begin?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on ndtvsports.com

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)