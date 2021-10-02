Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another run as this fuller ball is gently nudged through mid-wicket. 65 needed from 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle, gently dabbed towards mid-wicket by Axar for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, given flight, eased to long off now for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Well stopped by KP! Fuller this time, on middle, Iyer goes back and pushes this to the left of Pandya, who dives that side and stops the ball.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker, around off, Patel punches this one through mid on and rotates the strike.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish, on the pads, Iyer works this in front of square leg for one.
Krunal Pandya (1-0-7-1) replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile in the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off, Iyer knocks this one through mid on for one. A great over by Yadav!
8.5 overs (0 Run) A touch flatter, around off, Iyer keeps this one out from the back foot.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, tossed up, around off, pushed to covers.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Fuller, down the leg side, left alone.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Patel is off the mark! Flatter, around off, pushed to covers for a run.
Strategic Time-Out! A wicket in the 9th over has prompted the umpires to take the Time-Out! Mumbai have done really well in the chase so far. They are not making it easy for Delhi at all and have taken 4 wickets already. They would now look to continue with the same intensity and put pressure on the lower middle order of Delhi. For Delhi, Shreyas Iyer is the key. The required run rate is not too high so they can afford to bat sensibly. What will happen? Axar Patel has come ahead of Shimron Hetmyer.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This is the big wicket that Mumbai wanted. Pant was trying to be funky, trying to get boundaries in every over but that attacking intent from him proves to be his undoing. Delhi lose their fourth wicket and Mumbai are making their presence felt in this game. This one is tossed up, around middle and leg, Rishabh Pant moves to the leg side, gets low and slogs this one towards the long on region. Fails to clear Hardik Pandya in the deep who pouches this without any issue. 73 more needed in 70 balls.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Drops this one shorter and outside off, Pant slaps this one past the diving fielder at point. A couple of runs taken.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Looks to be funky again, does Rishabh! A fuller ball, around leg, Pant again looks to reverse-bat this through the off side but misses. The ball takes his boot and goes to the off side. A leg bye is taken. 75 more needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, Iyer works this to the leg side for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle, Pant heaves this to the left of long on for a run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Rishabh slaps this one to the fielder at point.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, short of a length, outside off, Pant skips down and looks to swat it away but gets it off the toe end towards short third man. Pant wants a run but is sent back.
7.1 overs (1 Run) NCN strays and serves a length ball on the pads, Iyer flicks this to deep square leg for a run.
Nathan Coulter-Nile (1-0-5-1) has a change of ends.
6.6 overs (0 Run) The edge saves Pant! Fuller, tossed up, on middle, Rishabh Pant gets low and looks to reverse-sweep this one hard but he only manages an inside edge back onto his pad. An appeal but the umpire just says no.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Walks down to this full ball and tucks this to the leg side.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) A touch flatter, around off, Rishabh Pant drags this one through mid-wicket. The man in the deep runs to his right and stops the ball. A couple. 50 up for Delhi!
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around off and middle, Pant strides forward and keeps it out.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer clips this one through square leg and gets a run.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Clever from Iyer. Slower through the air, lands on middle, Shreyas Iyer shuffles and spoons this one over the short fine leg fielder. Two taken by the time the fielder in the deep can run across and stop the ball.
Jayant Yadav is back on. Gave away 8 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Bumrah overpitches around off at 142.3 kph, Pant shows the full face of the bat and clobbers it down the ground for a powerful boundary. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi are 46/3, needing 84 off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Pant plays it down to point. Dot.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Krunal Pandya cannot get there. Short in length, around off, Pant waits for the ball to bounce and then hammers it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Delayed his shot slightly to get the placement right.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Once again it's angled into the batter, Pant eases it to deep square leg where Krunal slides and saves two runs for Mumbai.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Beats the inside edge! Bumrah angles it in from a length around off, Pant closes the face of his bat and tries to flick but misses.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Appeal for an lbw, not given! Bumrah serves it on a length around off, Shreyas tries to defend from the crease but misses. He is hit on the pads, they appeal and the batsmen cross. Given as a run. The replays show that there was a big inside edge.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 130, are 67/4. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.