9.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on the pads, worked down to long on for a single.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Rabada dishes out a full toss on middle, Yadav powers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Rabada bangs one short and around off, Yadav looks to pull but fails to get anything on it. The umpire signals one bouncer for the over.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Tiwary guides it to third man for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Tiwary drives but finds mid off.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on off, Yadav plays it to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Yadav bunts it down to long off for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a good start by Delhi to this game. They have not let the Mumbai batters cut loose and have also bowled tight and have removed two dangerous batters. Delhi will be looking to continue the same and keep taking wickets. Mumbai would want to accumulate runs in the middle overs and prepare a solid platform for the end overs. The next five overs are going to be very crucial. Kagiso Rabada comes back on. 1-0-9-0 so far.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Tiwary plays it to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Just short! Yadav might have had his heart in his mouth! Tossed up outside off, Yadav looks to go over deep cover but mistimes it. The fielder comes running in but then stops and allows it to fall in front of him. A single is taken.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball outside off, Tiwary drives it to deep cover for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, SKY pushes it to long off for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Yadav cuts it to point.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, driven to long off for a single. 12 from the over, 21 coming off Ashwin's two.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is really nicely played! Full around off, Yadav goes on his knees and again and then sweeps it to backward square leg for a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, ST tucks it to mid-wicket and crosses ends.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Suryakumar flicks it to the leg side for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is looking in good form today! Tossed up on off, Yadav goes on his knees and then slog-sweeps it to wide long on. It seems like that it has bounced in front of the ropes and the replays confirm that it has. A boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Tiwary nudges it down to wide long on for a single.
Change in bowling. Ravichandran Ashwin (1-0-9-0) comes back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Tiwary works it to deep square leg for a single. A successful over comes to an end from Axar Patel.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball outside off, Yadav cuts it to point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Tiwary pushes it to covers and takes a quick run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar Patel gets rid of Quinton de Kock. De Kock cannot believe what he has done here and Mumbai lose their second wicket. De Kock once again gets a start and gets out. Loopy ball outside off, de Kock looks to go over the off side but gets a thick outside edge to backward point. Anrich Nortje takes a simple catch there and Axar is happy.
Saurabh Tiwary walks out into the middle.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Axar starts with a full ball on middle, de Kock flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Anrich Nortje fires it very full and on off, at 145 kph, de Kock steps back and squeezes it out through point for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Mumbai are 35/1.
Change. Axar Patel is introduced into the attack!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Clever change in pace. Anrich Nortje goes 115 kph and serves it on a length outside off, de Kock tries his best to slog it over the leg side but is way too early into the shot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Misses out! A full toss around off at 145.9 kph, de Kock drives but straight to mid off.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Mishit. Back of a length around off, SKY lifts his front leg and tries to heave it over the leg side but only makes very little connection. It lobs towards backward square leg and they take one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length again, outside off but slower in pace, de Kock walks across for the paddle shot but fails to middle it well. It rolls wide of short fine leg and they cross.
Anrich Nortje returns into the attack. Gave away 7 runs in his first over.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and around off at 139.4 kph, de Kock punches it off his back foot to mid on.
