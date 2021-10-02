Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss around off, Ashwin works this to the left of Hardik at mid-wicket, who half-stops this. One run.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Sliced away! Fuller in length and around off, Ravichandran Ashwin gives the charge and goes hard at it. Ends up slicing it behind backward point. Saurabh Tiwary runs across to his right from third man and boots it out at the last moment. The batters take two and Saurabh seems to have hurt himself.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Ashwin pulls it to mid-wicket where Hardik Pandya makes a very good stop to his left.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Is that the game for Delhi? Full on off, Iyer shuffles across and then heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 11 needed in 2 overs now.
Trent Boult to bowl the penultimate over. Can he ensure that this game sees a final over?
17.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle and leg, Ashwin eases it down to long on and crosses ends.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Shreyas gets across and knocks it down to long on for one. Kind of boring but that's all Delhi need to do, pick singles.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Ashwin slaps it to deep cover for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Iyer guides it to third man for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) That kept low! Good-length ball on off, at 135.2 kph, Iyer defends it out back to the bowler.
Jasprit Bumrah returns again. 3-0-21-1 so far. Make or break time for Mumbai. They need wickets.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Ashwin looks to cut but misses. Two dots to end the over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Back-of-a-length ball outside off, Ashwin punches it to covers.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Iyer pushes it down to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a freebie from Nathan Coulter-Nile! Shortish ball on off, Iyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 20 needed in 21 balls.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Iyer works it to mid-wicket. Dot.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Misfield. Full ball on off, Ashwin flicks it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, RA digs it out through mid on for a single. 25 needed in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and sliding down the leg side, Iyer shuffles across and then flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Ashwin lifts it to deep cover for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Iyer clips it to deep square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant fielding from Rohit Sharma! Fullish ball outside off, Iyer drives it to covers and takes off for a single but has to go back because Sharma dives and makes a very good stop. Sharma throws it to Boult but Ashwin had made it back in.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A low full toss way outside the tramline outside off, Iyer leaves it alone. Wided. That nearly landed outside the pitch.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Iyer taps it to point. He wants a single but Ashwin sends him back. A direct hit at the striker's end but Iyer is safely in.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.0 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 130, are 126/6. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.