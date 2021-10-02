Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
... RUN CHASE ...
Right then! 130 to win for Delhi! They will back themselves to chase this down but Mumbai have an excellent bowling line-up and they won't make it easy for Delhi. An exciting run chase coming up. Do join us for that on the other side.
Anrich Nortje is up for a chat. The South African speedster says that the pitch was slower than they expected and they had to adjust quickly. Feels that they bowled very well, Avesh especially and they varied the pace well. Tells that he is trying to work hard to hit the top of off. Regarding Pollard's dismissal, Nortje replies that it was just another slower one and he didn't expect that to go onto the stumps. Praises Avesh Khan and says that he has been so impressive and getting wickets in every game. He is very happy for him. Feels that they just need to play out the middle overs well and getting a good start is important. Hopes to get a good start and some sort of momentum in the chase.
Mumbai will be disappointed with how things panned out! Rohit Sharma did not get going while de Kock looked good but could not last for long. Suryakumar Yadav looked like he was getting back to form as he played some lovely shots but he fell at the wrong time. Kieron Pollard did not do much and Hardik Pandya didn't contribute much either. If not for Jayant Yadav's cameo and Krunal Pandya's last-ball six, they would have ended up below 120.
Delhi were at the top of their game with the ball as they started off brilliantly. They got rid of Rohit Sharma early and kept on chipping wickets regularly. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets. But credit has to go to Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje as well. They bowled superbly and they used the slower balls to perfection and they reduced Mumbai to just 129 on the board. Avesh Khan continues to impress in this tournament and his delivery to dismiss Hardik Pandya was a sight to behold. Brilliant performance once again from the youngster.
A six to end the innings but it has been an amazing bowling performance from Delhi here in Sharjah! Yes, the pitch is a little slow but to reduce a batting line-up like Mumbai to a below-par score is not easy and Delhi have just done that. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be disappointed with how things panned out and they would need a brilliant bowling performance to defend this total.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Krunal Pandya connects with one! Slower through the air again, fuller, around off, Krunal Pandya latches onto it and bangs this one behind the bowler for a biggie. MUMBAI END ON 129/8!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Flatter, quicker, around middle and leg, Pandya looks to go down and smack this to the leg side but it takes his pads and rolls to Pant.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, outside off, Pandya slaps this one down the ground to long off but denies the single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Bumrah does what was needed as he rotates the strike! Flatter, on off, Bumrah taps it down on the deck and they scamper through for the single.
Jasprit Bumrah is the next man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Easily done and Yadav's short burst has come to an end. He has done what was needed from him though. This one was fuller, but wider outside off, Jayant Yadav looks to lift this one over extra cover but mistimes it. Steven Smith, who was present there inside the ring, times his jump to perfection and gobbles this one up.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to start the over! Mumbai needed this! Tossed up, fuller, around middle and off, Jayant Yadav gets low and smokes this one high and handsome over the long on fence.
Ravichandran Ashwin will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Yadav heaves this to the left of the mid-wicket fielder, who stops it well. One run. That is the end of Khan's spell. 4-0-15-3. Wow.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Against the run of play, Mumbai get a boundary! Around off, in the slot, on a length, Jayant Yadav smacks this one over the bowler for a one-bounce boundary.
Jayant Yadav is the next man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Another one for him. This man is on fire and he continues to impress. It is such a crucial juncture in the game but nothing can unnerve Khan. His third wicket. A pacy delivery this time, around off, on a length at 140 kph, Nathan Coulter-Nile looks to whack this across the line but fails to connect. The ball crashes into the off pole. Delhi are closing things out well.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on the pads, Pandya pulls this to short fine leg for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Looks for another yorker, but only manages a full toss, around off, Nathan Coulter-Nile knocks this one through mid on for one.
Nathan Coulter-Nile makes his way out to the middle.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! OHHHHH! What a cracking delivery and Khan gets rid of the dangerous man. There was nothing that Hardik Pandya could do about that. Khan runs in and spears a laser-guided yorker, around middle and leg, at 141.3 clicks. Hardik Pandya looks to whip it but he misses. He hears the death rattle behind him. Khan gets his second of the game and starts his last over very well!
Avesh Khan will bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an amazing spell for Nortje! He ends with figures of 4-1-19-1. Superb. Slower, on a length, outside off, a swing of the blade from the older Pandya, but he fails to connect.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, short in length, pulled to the right of Iyer at deep mid-wicket for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) That's a good comeback from the Saffa! A wide yorker outside off, HP looks to dig it out but misses.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The second boundary of the over. It looks like Hardik has decided to take on Nortje here. Shorter this time, around off, Hardik Pandya powers this one towards the deep square leg region. Shreyas Iyer runs to his right, slides, but fails to stop the ball from touching the ropes.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, pacy, on off, Hardik digs this one out back to Anrich.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nortje starts with a slower ball this time but Hardik Pandya had anticipated that well. Fuller in length, around off, HP waits for it and then tonks it over the bowler for a boundary.
Anrich Nortje will bowl the 18th over. 3-1-10-1 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) 100 up! Slower again, outside off, dragged down to long on for one. 12 from the over. KG is done for the day, ends with figures of 4-0-33-0.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, a full toss, Krunal Pandya whips this one past mid-wicket for a run.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary finally for Mumbai - their first after the 11th over! An off-cutter, at 124 clicks. A back-of-a-length delivery, around middle, Krunal Pandya pulls this one to the deep square leg boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another run as Hardik Pandya eases this one down towards long off.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, on a length, sliced over point by HP for a couple of runs.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Just the one off the Free Hit! Fullish, around off, jammed out towards long on for one.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Rabada starts with a slower ball, fuller in length, outside off, Hardik digs this one out to sweeper cover for one. No ball called as KG had overstepped. Free Hit coming up now.
Strategic Time-Out! Delhi have choked Mumbai currently. They have bowled really well and are on top of their game here. They are using the slowness of the pitch to perfection and would now look to restrict Mumbai to as low a score as possible. The fate of Mumbai is in the hands of the Pandya brothers now. Can they take their side to a competitive score? Kagiso Rabada is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) What an over from Khan! Just one run off this over and also from the last 13 balls. Around off, on a length, KP looks to push inside the line but gets beaten.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, zipping away, Krunal looks to work this to the leg side but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Finally, a run! Outside off, on a length, HP pulls this to the right of the long on fielder for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) 10th dot ball on the trot. Pressure building on the 5-time champs. Around off, on a length, driven but the fielder at covers dives to his right and stops the ball.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off, coming in, Hardik chops this to the fielder at point.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A pacy fuller ball, down leg, Hardik looks to tuck but misses. Seems to have taken a bit of the pad on its way to Pant. So, no wide called.
