Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Ashwin defends it to cover.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Ashwin taps it to point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shimron Hetmyer falls and Mumbai are back in this game! Bumrah strikes immediately after the break. Bumrah dishes out a slower ball on middle and leg, Hetmyer looks to flick it but gets a leading edge and it lobs towards cover where Rohit Sharma takes the simplest of catches. 37 needed in 41 balls now.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in.
Strategic Time-Out! This game is turning out to be an exciting one! Delhi need 37 more runs and they have 7 overs left. The problem is the wickets column. They have lost 5 but they still have Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. Delhi would now look to bat sensibly and get to the total. Mumbai, on the other hand, not only need to take wickets but also need to stem the run-flow. Can Mumbai defend the score from here?
12.6 overs (1 Run) Hetmyer plays smartly. They have already got 12 runs off the first 5 balls and there was no reason to attack this. Digs this full ball out towards long off for a single. 13 off the over. 37 more needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG! Shimron Hetmyer is making his intentions clear here! Around off, a touch short, Shimron Hetmyer camps back and powers this one over the mid-wicket fielder and bags a boundary. The man there leapt to his right but failed to pouch this.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Pollard saves two runs for his side! Fuller, loopy, around off, Shimron Hetmyer smacks this one down the ground. Kieron Pollard runs across to his left from long off and parries the ball to Hardik Pandya, who was running to his right from long on. Two runs.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball, and flicks this through mid on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, gently tucked through square leg for one.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played by Shimron. He gets his first boundary. Fuller, tossed up, outside off, Shimron Hetmyer plays the inside-out shot over covers and bags a boundary.
Jayant Yadav comes back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, back of a length, tapped to the off side for one. A good over by Trent.
The head bowling coach of Mumbai, Zaheer Khan has a quick word from the dugout. The former Indian speedster says that the wicket column was important for them. Feels that you need wickets to stay in the game. He is relieved to get Pant's wicket before the Time-Out. Mentions that Shreyas Iyer is the key for them and if they get his wicket, there will be more pressure on the lower order of Delhi. Regarding any plans for Shreyas, Zaheer says that they just need to make use of the conditions and work with the pitch and figure out the right areas. Tells that the ball is not coming onto the bat and they will be trying to bowl the wicket-to-wicket line. On Mumbai's poor performance, Zaheer replies that the conditions have also played a role and their middle order didn't get going and that put them under pressure. Shares that this team is used to handling pressure. Wants his boys to keep the energy up and keep the belief. Shares that in the dressing room they have talked about keeping things simple. Smiles and says that the equation is simple for them, win every game and everyone knows where they are on the table. Regarding the importance of the match-ups, Zaheer says that it's very important and they spend enough time to figure out their plans. Praises the whole group which is very supportive and tells that the players work on their own as well. Feels that an off spinner against Shreyas is a good match-up.
An appeal for run out taken upstairs. It seems that Hetmyer is in and he is, as confirmed by the replays.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Shimron Hetmyer gets off the mark with a couple! A fullish ball, on the pads, Hetmyer clips this one off his pads to the right of fine leg. They take one run and want another. The fielder throws the ball to Quinton de Kock who collects and whips the bails off. The TV umpire has a look and the replays show that Hetmyer was well in. Two, in the end.
Shimron Hetmyer comes out now.
Axar Patel has been given out LBW! He takes the review but it looks out. There is nothing on UltraEdge and the Ball Tracker shows that it is the umpire's call on hitting the stumps.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The bowling change does the trick and Boult strikes. The review does not save Axar too. Short of a length this time, around off and middle, Patel looks to work this to the leg side but he misses and gets thudded on his thigh pad. An appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Patel looks at his partner and then goes for the review. UltraEdge shows that there was no bat involved in this. Ball Tracker shows that it's the umpire's call on hitting the stumps. This will remain out and Delhi retain their review. Patel walks back and half the side back into the shed now. 53 needed in 50 balls.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, angling away around off, Shreyas Iyer steers this one to third man and rotates the strike.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the leg pole, on a length, nicely clipped through square leg for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Trent starts this spell with a gentle length ball on the pads, Shreyas nurdles this through square leg for one.
Trent Boult is back into the attack. 1-0-6-0 are his figures so far.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the last ball of the over, Axar decides to attack and attacks well as he gets a boundary. Slightly fuller, around off, Axar Patel skips down and tonks this one over mid off. Hardik Pandya gives it the chase but the ball goes past the ropes. 9 off the over. 56 more needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Axar nudges this one to the fielder at mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) These two are milking the singles easily. This is nicely flicked through square leg for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Loses his radar again. This is slipped down the leg side, Iyer does not bother with it. Wide signalled.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside off, Patel drives this aerially past the point fielder, who dives but fails to stop it. One run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Again, slower in pace, outside off, pushed to the right of the cover fielder, who stops it well. Dot.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slips in a length ball down the leg side, Patel leaves it.
10.1 overs (1 Run) KP starts off with a slower length ball, around off, Iyer milks this to the long on region for one.
