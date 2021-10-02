Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) YES, IT IS A WICKET-MAIDEN! What an over from the Protea. Wonderful stuff. Around off, on a length, Krunal looks to push but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to the leg side.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A slower back-of-a-length delivery, angling away from around off, Krunal lines up to play the pull shot but misses. What an over it has been from Anrich so far. Can it be a wicket-maiden?
14.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, KP pushes this but finds the cover fielder.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Nervy moment for Hardik! Slower in pace this time, around off, Krunal Pandya pushes this one aerially back towards the bowler, who fails to get any hand on this, as the ball goes onto crash into the wickets at the opposite end. Had Nortje got a fingertip on this, Hardik would have been a goner as he had ventured too far outside his crease.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A pacy full toss around off, Krunal pushes it back quickly to Anrich.
Krunal Pandya is the next man in.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! What a great start to Nortje's second spell as they get the big, big wicket of Pollard! The big West Indian has bailed Mumbai out of trouble on so many occasions but he will not be able to do the same in this clash. Anrich Nortje starts with a slower length delivery, outside off, it does not rise too much as Pollard looks to push this to the off side. The ball takes the inside edge and goes onto clip the leg pole. Half the Mumbai side is back into the shed and Delhi continue to stay on top.
Anrich Nortje replaces Axar Patel. 2-0-10-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Just 7 off the over! Around off, HP pushes this one to the fielder at point.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on the pads, Kieron flicks this to deep square leg for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Way down the leg side, left alone, Pant dives to his left and stops the ball.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back and serves it shorter and on off, Hardik knocks this one through mid-wicket and takes one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller, on the pads, easily clipped through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Pandya gets off the mark! Tossed up, fuller outside off, eased to long off for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter, around off, Pollard heaves this one to the right of the long on fielder for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back into the attack.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slips in a fuller ball down the leg side, left alone.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Pandya defends it to covers. 4-0-21-3, Axar Patel is done with the ball. What an impact he left!
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Axar Patel strikes again! Loose shot from Saurabh Tiwary! Mumbai needed to consolidate and they have lost another wicket at the wrong time. Patel bowls a floated ball outside off, skidding further away, Tiwary looks to swipe it across the line but it takes the top edge and goes to the side of the pitch on the off side. Rishabh Pant calls for it and takes it comfortably. Mumbai are in a slight spot of bother here.
Out walks Hardik Pandya!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on middle and leg, Pollard flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Pollard defends it back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Tiwary flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Darted down the leg side, Tiwary lets it go. Wided.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Pollard works it down to long on and crosses ends.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pollard defends it to point and takes a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good-length ball down the leg side, Pollard looks to flick but misses. Wided.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, Pollard works it to mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Tiwary flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Tiwary drives it to cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Tiwary defends it back to the bowler.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Tiwary punches it to point.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, nudged to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good shot from Tiwary! Looped up ball on middle, Tiwary hits it straight down the ground for a boundary, one bounce into the fence.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Tiwary goes for a mighty swipe across the line but misses.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar Patel is having a great run and is continuing. This is a pretty soft dismissal though for Suryakumar Yadav and he will be disappointed with the execution of this shot. Axar dishes out a full toss on middle, Yadav looks to go over long on but gets it off the toe end of the bat. Kagiso Rabada comes running in from long on and takes a good catch. This was a delivery that should have been put away but Yadav gifts his wicket away instead.
Who will come in now? Kieron Pollard, it is.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on the pads, Tiwary clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
The head coach of Delhi, Ricky Ponting has a quick chat from the dugout. The Aussie starts by saying that it's pretty even at the moment and feels that it will be hard to score once the ball becomes soft. Tells that Marcus Stoinis is missing in action and that throws their balance out a bit. Mentions that they are trying to be smart with their selections. Feels that Avesh Khan is one of the most improved bowlers in this tournament. Says that it's an enjoyable squad with a good blend of youth and experience and a nice blend of Indian and overseas players too. Ricky says that they are always looking for areas to improve. States that the conditions here are slow and low and you have to keep yourself in the game. Adds that you have to wait for one mistake to happen, knowing that it's not going to be easy for the new batter. On their last loss, Ponting replies that it's a hard tournament and you need to ride the ups and downs. He wants to make sure that they move on quickly from that loss.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Yadav digs it out to cover for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Mumbai Indians are 87/5. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.