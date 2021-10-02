Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Another slower one from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Short and outside off, Pant tries to work it on the leg side but misses. Top over from the Aussie.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Almost drags it on again! Slower one on this occasion, on a length around off at 125 clicks, Pant tries to power it on the leg side but is early into the shot. It takes the inner edge and strikes him on the boot.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Pace up from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Clocks 137.4 kph and serves it on a length around off, Pant stands back to smash it across the line. But it takes the inner edge, beats the stumps and races away to the fine leg fence. NCN has his hands on his head.
4.3 overs (0 Run) NCN switches to 'round the wicket and delivers it on a length around off, Pant taps it down to point and looks for a run. He is sent back by Iyer.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, Iyer works it to deep square leg and takes a single.
Shreyas Iyer comes out to bat now.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! NCN does the trick with a slower one. So many bowlers have tried to do this to Steven Smith in international cricket but most have failed. His countryman has not failed though. Nathan Coulter-Nile lands it on a length around middle at 125 clicks, Smith shuffles across the stumps in his trademark style but plays all over it. Makes no connection and the ball goes on to connect with the stumps. Three down inside the Powerplay and it's game on now. 100 needed more!
Nathan Coulter-Nile is into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this one is worked in front of square leg for a single. Smith holds great value in this chase for Delhi. He is an accumulator and with the required rate not too much, he can frustrate Mumbai by rotating the strike.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Remains on the back foot and defends a short ball to point.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone all the way. Towards the shorter part of the ground and Smith has scaled the distance. Shortish and around off, Smith stays back, waits for it and just guides it via a pull shot. It flies and clears deep square leg. Didn't try to hit it hard and that's the key.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and close to off, Pant taps it down to cover-point and steals a run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length around off, Smith walks across a bit and turns it behind square leg for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is on now.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Smith punches it off his back foot to cover-point.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed away! Gosh, that's some way to open your account. Floated and full around off, landing right in the slot for the batter, Rishabh Pant goes down on one knee and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Walks down the track to a full ball and works it to mid-wicket.
Rishabh Pant is the next man in.
Rohit Sharma has taken a review for LBW! Krunal Pandya looks confident that he has got his man. He convinces his skipper to take the review. The Ball Tracker shows all reds and Shaw has to go.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Three reds on the Ball Tracker and Delhi have now lost both their openers. Krunal Pandya does the magic now. Nothing special with the delivery though. It's served flat and a touch short on middle, skidding on with the angle after landing. Prithvi Shaw hangs on the back foot as he tries to heave it across the line. He misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal is made but the finger stays down. Rohit Sharma gets convinced by his bowler and takes the DRS. There is nothing on the UltraEdge but the Ball Tracker shows that everything is in line and it's hitting the leg stump. Shaw departs and Mumbai have made a roaring start!
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, around off, Shaw stays back and punches it to covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Sprays a full ball on the pads, Smith whips it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! This one grips after landing around middle and spins away, Smith is squared up in defense as it beats the outside edge.
Steven Smith is the next man in. Krunal Pandya is into the attack as well.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Dhawan is run out! Big wicket for Mumbai and Kieron Pollard has done the magic with his direct hit. A touch flatter and shorter around off, Dhawan walks down the track and bunts it down towards mid on. He decides to take on Pollard manning that region and scampers across to the other end. The West Indian attacks the ball and knocks the stumps down in a flash to catch Dhawan short. It's referred upstairs and the replays confirm the same. 116 needed off 108 balls.
An appeal for a run out has been taken upstairs. The replays show that Dhawan is just short of his crease. Excellent piece of fielding from Kieron Pollard.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, fuller and on off, Dhawan pushes it to cover-point and looks for a run. He is sent back.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, flat and on off, Dhawan defends it down to point.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, glorious! Shot of a high-class player. Loopy delivery, full and outside off, Dhawan leans forward to reach the pitch of the ball, maintains his shape and lofts it nonchalantly over extra cover for a biggie.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on the pads, Shaw flicks it to square leg where the fielder fumbles and it deflects to the deep. They cross.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts his spell with a fuller ball around off, Dhawan drives it down to long off for a single.
Jayant Yadav will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! A touch fuller and outside off, angling away, Prithvi Shaw drives it through the line and places it wide of the cover fielder. The ball races away to the fence in no time. A decent start for Delhi.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, at 136.4 kph, Prithvi Shaw goes on the back foot to punch it through the line but mistimes it back on the surface.
0.4 over (1 Run) This time the line becomes too straight from Boult, Dhawan quietly nudges it in front of square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Trent Boult serves it full and close to off, there is a bit of shape, Dhawan opens the face of his bat and pushes it to point.
0.2 over (1 Run) Boult fails to control the movement. He lands it around middle and leg and it shapes down the leg side, Shaw flicks it to deep backward square leg and opens his account with a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money. Boult speeds in and delivers it on a length around off, Shaw goes on his toes and defends it down on the surface.
