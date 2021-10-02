Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Who will bowl from the other end?
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length and outside off at 135.5 kph, de Kock stays back and taps it down to point. 7 runs from the opening over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Aerial but it won't carry. Fuller and on off, Rohit flicks it off the inner half in front of deep square leg. It's a single.
0.4 over (2 Runs) The line is slightly straighter and Rohit works it through the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
0.3 over (0 Run) Angling in from a length around off, at 143.3 kph, Rohit flicks but finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around off at 147 kph, Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure timing! A bit of a gift from Anrich Nortje. It's a leg-stump half-volley, Sharma picks it up off his pads and flicks it with great timing to the deep mid-wicket fence.
We are done with the pre-match formalities and match number 46 is all set to begin! The Delhi players make their way out to the middle and take their respective positions on the field. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are the openers for Mumbai. Anrich Nortje will start with the ball.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav (In place of Rahul Chahar), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw (In place of Lalit Yadav), Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says that he was in two minds about what to do. Tells that the teams have lost batting first and lost chasing also, so it all depends on how you play. Mentions that they have quality in their bowling and they will look to bat well and get to the par score. Says that they know where they stand on the table but it is crucial for them to focus on what they have in their hand. Feels that it's just about everyone coming in collectively and performing. Informs that they have one change as Jayant Yadav comes in place of Rahul Chahar.
Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi, feels that it's a better option to chase over here. Tells that they have qualified but the hunger never stops. Mentions that keeping wickets in hand is the key. Shares that they are going to take one match at a time and they want to win each and every game. Informs that they have made one change as Lalit Yadav goes out and Prithvi Shaw comes in.
Toss time! Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have arrived in the middle. Rohit flips the coin, Pant calls correctly and DELHI WILL BOWL FIRST!
Pitch report - Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden are down there inspecting the conditions. The West Indian starts by saying that it feels like having a sauna out there. Informs that the pitch to be used for this match is at the edge of the square and it's a slightly shorter boundary on one side. Bishop shares that the highest total is 156 in this season and it is not as high as it was last year. Hayden joins in and says that apart from the temperature, the batting tempo on this pitch will be vital. Tells that there is no pace on this surface, compared to the other venues. The Aussie feels that it's going to be challenging to hit to the biggest side of the ground. Bishop has the final word and says that the bowlers would also have to find the right length.
Last meeting - A 4-wicket haul for Amit Mishra restricted Mumbai to just 137 and Delhi put up a clinical chase to secure two points. The leggie is not around now but Delhi still own a great variety in their bowling attack. Can Mumbai prevail this time?
The stakes may be high for Mumbai but Delhi don't have any such scenarios to deal with. But that doesn't mean they will take this game lightly. Qualifying for the playoffs is one thing but finishing in the top two is more desirable. Delhi's aim will be to be there in Qualifier 1 to have a second bite at the cherry if something goes wrong. Also, Delhi would love to score a league double over the defending champions who beat them four times last season, including the finale. Expect Delhi to bring out their best in this game.
Mumbai are back in familiar territory. They've earned this tag of being the 'Comeback Kings' for a reason. Mumbai have made this a habit to start poorly and then they peak at the business end of the tournament. The team from the city of Bollywood offers all the drama and excitement to its fans and treats them with a pulsating climax. Not many would complain now as Mumbai have proved their credentials by winning the League five times and all you need to do is to have faith in them. Right now, Mumbai's destiny is in their own hands. Three games left for them and by winning all three, they can smoothly qualify for the playoffs. But a hiccup this afternoon would throw them back in the mix of hopefuls. Plenty riding on this match.
Hello, ladies and gentlemen! It's time to make your weekend special! Saturday has arrived, loaded with a couple of matches and we have gathered here for the face-off between two metropolitan cities - Mumbai and Delhi. The latter is already in the playoffs now after Punjab's win last evening whereas the former is caught in the mad race for qualification. It's a very critical game for the reigning champions and we are expecting them to come out all guns blazing this afternoon.
